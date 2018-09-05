Columnist Shuts Down C-Span Caller Who Defended Brett Kavanaugh

Columnist Mona Charen, who appeared on the show as a guest, quickly jumped in and told the caller how Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault was not just bra-snapping.

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when he was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland nearly 30 years ago.

Now, as the SCOTUS nominee is being grilled at the confirmation hearing, there are people coming out in his support.

One such supporter, identified only as Gail, called in when C-SPAN opened its call lines for callers, and chimed in her support for Kavanaugh.

At first the caller said that it is routine practice when a Republican nominee comes for a nomination hearing, he/she is always grilled by senators.

“I’m absolutely appalled that we are going back 35 years to try to pull something out that somebody did when he was 17 years old. I can tell you as a woman — I can’t tell you how many times men have been fresh and done things inappropriately. That’s just the nature of the beast,” she said.

Gail further said, “And by the way, the FBI does not investigate bra-snapping. Everybody’s got to calm down. The hysterics have to calm down. We’re going to be fine. We’re going to get through it.”

Columnist Mona Charen, who appeared on the show as a guest, quickly jumped in, called out Gail for her one-sided views and told her how Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault was not just bra-snapping.

“If it’s true that everything in accusation happened the way she describes it, that is, at a party, a 17-year-old boy turns up the music in the bedroom so that no one can hear her scream, with an accomplice, jumps on her, covers her mouth to muffle her screams and makes her fear that she may suffocate and laughs and tears at her clothing — that is not bra-snapping,” said Charen.

She further said the act is a serious crime and if it is true, then it is enough ground to disqualify Kavanaugh from the race to become the SCOTUS.

Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Currently a professor at Palo Alto University in California, Ford told of her 1982 encounter with Kavanaugh to The Washington Post. She said she thought Kavanaugh would “inadvertently kill her” as he held her down with his hand on her mouth to drown her protests.

Ford alleged that when Kavanaugh tried pulling her clothing, another one of his classmates, Mark Judge, was present in the room. They played loud music so that any yell for help would not be heard. She managed to escape after the SCOTUS nominee’s friend allegedly jumped on them. Ford and his friend stumbled after her, as she locked herself in the bathroom.

The woman said the incident shook her so much she had to get psychological treatment. She described the altercation as a “rape attempt” to one of her therapists.

The SCOTUS nominee, whose confirmation is already considered a threat for women's rights as the fate of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance, has denied any wrong doing on his part.

