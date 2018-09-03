Lewinsky Walks Off Live Interview Over Question On Clinton Apology

"I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative.”

—> imagine the first question you are asked is “do you still hope he says he’s sorry? {Him: the man you gave your young heart to, the man who scorned you on the world stage.} @MonicaLewinsky owes us nothing. pic.twitter.com/vucUrIvnWo — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) September 3, 2018

Anti-bullying activist, Monica Lewinsky, made sure no one bullied her for her past.

In a recent interview with an Israeli News Company, the former White House intern was asked about her affair with former President Bill Clinton. That was when she walked out of the live interview.

After the anti-bullying advocate gave a powerful speech about not getting bullied over the internet at a conference in Jerusalem, she sat down for the onstage interview.

“Now recently in an interview in NBC News, former President Clinton was rather irate when he was asked if he ever apologized to you personally. And he said, ‘I apologized publicly.’ Do you still expect that apology? That personal apology?” asked prominent Israeli journalist, Yonit Levi.

However, Lewinsky decided not to answer the question. “I’m so sorry. I’m not going to be able to do this,” she said before getting up from her chair.

She walked off the stage, leaving the host and the audience confused. Levi anxiously followed her offstage but then she hurriedly sent opposition lawmaker Yair Lapid on the stage to keep the conference going.

"Everything has happened to me but stepping in for Monica Lewinsky is a first. There is no way I'll be interesting enough in the next few minutes but we'll do our best," said Lapid, who plans to compete with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the next Israeli elections.

Later, Lewinsky said in a tweet that the news channel actually misled her.

"In fact, the exact question the interviewer asked first, she had put to me when we met the day prior. I said that was off limits," she tweeted. "I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative. To the audience: I'm very sorry that this talk had to end this way."

The news network said it did not ask any question that was off limit. "The Israeli News Company stood up to all of its agreements with Ms. Lewinsky and honored her requests. We believe the question asked on stage was legitimate and respectful, and one that certainly does not go beyond Ms Lewinsky's requests and does not cross the line. We thank Ms. Lewinsky for her insightful and honest talk at the conference, once again respect her sensitivity, and wish her all the best," the channel stated.

In the light of the #MeToo movement, recently Clinton was asked if he would personally apologies to Lewinsky. He said, "No, I do not — I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public."

Lewinsky later thanked everyone who supported her for what she did in the interview.

a BIG thank you to all the people who have expressed support over the past 24 hrs— not only directly to me, but also as upstanders in conversations about what happened. really made a difference in my experience.

??,

me



#ClickWithCompassion — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 4, 2018

Read More Kavanaugh Wanted Prosecutors To Ask Clinton Sexually Graphic Questions

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Danny Moloshok, File Photo