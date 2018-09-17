Photo Of White Students Posing On Top Of Black Student Sparks Outrage

The school’s principal insisted the photo was taken as a “joke” and all students “voluntarily” took part in it.

A high school in Alabama came under fire after some of its students posted an incredibly racist image on social media.

The photo, which was taken in Moody High School in Alabama, showed six white students wearing cowboy boots, standing on top of a black student, with the caption, “We got us one.”

With increasing fatal shootings of black youth in America, the photo was widely panned on social media.

According to one Twitter user, the photo was taken as the school celebrated, “Redneck Day.”

Many schools have the tradition of starting the new session with themed weeks, often to create awareness of different cultures around the world. Students often dress up in costumes, but for the school to think it was okay for six students to step onto another student, even if race is taken out of the equation, is rather reprehensible.

However, the school’s principal, Christopher Walters, in a statement , made no mention of the “Redneck Day.” According to him, the school had decided to assign different themes to each of the school year, where the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior classes were supposed dress as four different destinations: Hawaii, New Orleans, Dallas, and Hollywood.

He insisted the photo was taken as a “joke” and all students “voluntarily” took part in it.

“We are aware of the disturbing picture of Moody High School students that is circulating on social media, and we are in the process of fully investigating this matter. We have confirmed that all students involved are friends and participated voluntarily in creating the picture, which they say was intended to be a "joke". The picture is offensive and unacceptable, and it does not reflect the values of our school, our students, or our community. Notably, I also don't believe that the picture reflects the values of the students involved. There is another picture circulating on social media taken of the same group of students at the same time demonstrating that the students are friends,” Walters said.

He said the students in the photo, made “poor decision” and will be dealt with appropriately.

While Walters said the photo did not reflect the school’s values, this is not an isolated incident.

In 2013, another school in Arizona observing a “Redneck Day” was blasted after a student wore the Confederate flag, apparently inspired by the show “Duck Dynasty.”

