Photo Of White Students Posing On Top Of Black Student Sparks Outrage

***Swipe*** This is from Moody High School in Moody Alabama. Every Friday during football season the students dress up, I guess as a spirit thing to excite the students. This past Friday was “Redneck Day.” Why you’d have a redneck day in 2018, is beyond me, but I’ll let that go for now. This photo is circulating with the students. One of those students (who shall remain nameless) happens to be a follower of mine and sent this to me. I sent it to the main office at the school, to the PTO and I’ve tagged several local news stations in Alabama. If you swipe through, you’ll see parents defending their kids who are in this photo, which I find disgusting. “This photo will follow them around forever!” “It was the black kid’s idea!” “My son is not a racist!” Ummm, I hate to break it to you cupcake, but everything about this photo is racist. And I don’t care if “the black kid” suggested it, why would anyone agree to stand with their foot on another human, with that kind of caption?!? Even in Alabama, which has a reputation for such things, as does my home state, this isn’t okay. The not racist thing to do is to stop defending your own offspring and concern yourself with what this type of behavior does to the other students of color who see it, or to their younger siblings and parents. I think they certainly deserve better than this.,Any school should drop the hammer on things like this AND redneck day! It’s 2018! Your vice principal is a black woman! Do the right thing and let this be a learning experience for these kids AND their parents! This should not be tolerated in and form, in ANY state! I’m in Tennessee and I see many trashy racist things but if this happened at my kids schools, I would be all up in their business until this was handled. Every kid in that photo should, at the very least, be suspended. It’s a learning experience @moodyhighschool Don’t pass it up. You have a responsibility here. The rest of your students and their parents are waiting..... @moodyspanishclub @moodydevilsden @mhs.seniorcouncil2019 @moodyfca @mhsmajos @moodyhscheer
A high school in Alabama came under fire after some of its students posted an incredibly racist image on social media.
The photo, which was taken in Moody High School in Alabama, showed six white students wearing cowboy boots, standing on top of a black student, with the caption, “We got us one.”
With increasing fatal shootings of black youth in America, the photo was widely panned on social media.
According to one Twitter user, the photo was taken as the school celebrated, “Redneck Day.”
Many schools have the tradition of starting the new session with themed weeks, often to create awareness of different cultures around the world. Students often dress up in costumes, but for the school to think it was okay for six students to step onto another student, even if race is taken out of the equation, is rather reprehensible.
However, the school’s principal, Christopher Walters, in a statement, made no mention of the “Redneck Day.” According to him, the school had decided to assign different themes to each of the school year, where the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior classes were supposed dress as four different destinations: Hawaii, New Orleans, Dallas, and Hollywood.
He insisted the photo was taken as a “joke” and all students “voluntarily” took part in it.
“We are aware of the disturbing picture of Moody High School students that is circulating on social media, and we are in the process of fully investigating this matter. We have confirmed that all students involved are friends and participated voluntarily in creating the picture, which they say was intended to be a "joke". The picture is offensive and unacceptable, and it does not reflect the values of our school, our students, or our community. Notably, I also don't believe that the picture reflects the values of the students involved. There is another picture circulating on social media taken of the same group of students at the same time demonstrating that the students are friends,” Walters said.
He said the students in the photo, made “poor decision” and will be dealt with appropriately.
While Walters said the photo did not reflect the school’s values, this is not an isolated incident.
In 2013, another school in Arizona observing a “Redneck Day” was blasted after a student wore the Confederate flag, apparently inspired by the show “Duck Dynasty.”
