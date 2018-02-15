More Guns Do Not End Shootings, Think About Chris Kyle's Death

Pro-gun advocates are coming up with rote responses such as more guns keep Americans safe. They don't. Here's an example.

In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in the United States, many pro-gun advocates are coming forward with rote responses such as sharing their thoughts and prayers with the victims' families and arguing more guns - and not less - keep Americans safe.

For instance, in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, in which 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed at least 17 people, Rep. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), said if someone had a gun, they would have been able to stop the shooter.

Watch the segment below:

.@tedcruz on calls for gun control: "The reaction of Democrats to any tragedy is to try to politicize it. They immediately start saying we have to take away rights of law-abiding citizens -that is not the answer"



Goes on to say he thinks *more guns* is the answer to gun violence pic.twitter.com/gksdN80mmw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 15, 2018

Twitter user @markpopham explained how this is not a valid argument by pointing to the death of late Navy SEAL veteran Chris Kyle.

Every time another one of these mass shootings happen - right when the Republicans start telling us that the answer is more guns, guns for everyone, guns for teachers, guns for students - I think about Chris Kyle. — dame judi dench's secret woodland (@markpopham) February 15, 2018

To put things into perspective, it is important to know that Kyle is believed to be the deadliest sniper in U.S. history. He was a veteran of four tours of Iraq with confirmed 160 kills.

Chris Kyle was the American Sniper guy - a highly decorated Navy Seal sniper with 150 confirmed kills in the Iraq War. Whatever else is true about him, he definitely was very good at shooting guns and used to being in combat environments. — dame judi dench's secret woodland (@markpopham) February 15, 2018

On Feb. 2, 2013, Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield took a former 25-year-old Marine, Eddie Ray Routh, to a shooting range at Rough Creek Lodge, a ranch resort, in what was reportedly an attempt at "bonding and helping Routh cope with what his family members believed was post-traumatic stress disorder."

On February 2nd, 2013, Kyle and a friend took a 25 year old Marine veteran to a shooting range, in the hope of helping him with his PTSD. On the way Kyle realized that the guy was dangerous, and texted his friend as such; the friend replied affirmatively — dame judi dench's secret woodland (@markpopham) February 15, 2018

Nearly, about an hour and a half into the drive to the gun range, Kyle texted Littlefield, while sitting right next to him, "This dude is straight-up nuts," referring to Routh. This goes to show Kyle knew Routh was potentially dangerous.

Kyle knew that the man he was with was dangerous. He knew he was armed - he armed him! To the degree that anyone could be forewarned and prepared for a situation, Kyle was. And yet the other guy shot two armed and trained men dead, got in a car and drove away. — dame judi dench's secret woodland (@markpopham) February 15, 2018

Despite Kyle's training and skill with guns, he was shot five times by Routh, who also shot Littlefield four times.

No amount of training and no gun on your belt is going to let you dodge a bullet or keep it from ripping the life out of you. Every student and teacher at that school could have been trained military personnel with access to weapons and that many people could have still died — dame judi dench's secret woodland (@markpopham) February 15, 2018

@markpopham argues no amount of training can prevent a bullet fired from a gun.

I can spend the rest of my life at a gun range and not have the facility with firearms that Chris Kyle did. So how the fuck is a gun going to help me, or a terrified social studies teacher, because it doesn't look like it did shit for him. — dame judi dench's secret woodland (@markpopham) February 15, 2018

Another example @markpopham cited is that of November 2009 Fort Hood shooting at a military base. Nidal Hasan, a U.S. Army major and psychiatrist, fatally shot 13 people and injured more than 30 others.

We know that because the 2009 Fort Hood shooting - which occurred on a MILITARY BASE - killed 13. — dame judi dench's secret woodland (@markpopham) February 15, 2018

While the support for more guns from Republicans is repulsive, it is not surprising since a number of them rake in fistfuls of cash from gun lobbies like the National Rifle Association.

Thumbnail Credits:Getty Image