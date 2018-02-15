© Getty Images

More Guns Do Not End Shootings, Think About Chris Kyle's Death

by
Fatimah Mazhar
Pro-gun advocates are coming up with rote responses such as more guns keep Americans safe. They don't. Here's an example.

Guns Keep Americans Safe

In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in the United States, many pro-gun advocates are coming forward with rote responses such as sharing their thoughts and prayers with the victims' families and arguing more guns - and not less - keep Americans safe.

For instance, in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, in which 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed at least 17 people, Rep. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), said if someone had a gun, they would have been able to stop the shooter.

Twitter user @markpopham explained how this is not a valid argument by pointing to the death of late Navy SEAL veteran Chris Kyle.

 

To put things into perspective, it is important to know that Kyle is believed to be the deadliest sniper in U.S. history. He was a veteran of four tours of Iraq with confirmed 160 kills.

 

On Feb. 2, 2013, Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield took a former 25-year-old Marine, Eddie Ray Routh, to a shooting range at Rough Creek Lodge, a ranch resort, in what was reportedly an attempt at "bonding and helping Routh cope with what his family members believed was post-traumatic stress disorder."

 

Nearly, about an hour and a half into the drive to the gun range, Kyle texted Littlefield, while sitting right next to him, "This dude is straight-up nuts," referring to Routh. This goes to show Kyle knew Routh was potentially dangerous.

 

Father's Loaded Gun Killed His Toddler Son, Not Criminals

 

Despite Kyle's training and skill with guns, he was shot five times by Routh, who also shot Littlefield four times.

 

@markpopham argues no amount of training can prevent a bullet fired from a gun.

 

Another example @markpopham cited is that of November 2009 Fort Hood shooting at a military base. Nidal Hasan, a U.S. Army major and psychiatrist, fatally shot 13 people and injured more than 30 others.

 

While the support for more guns from Republicans is repulsive, it is not surprising since a number of them rake in fistfuls of cash from gun lobbies like the National Rifle Association.

 

Trump Plans To Reduce Gun Violence By Introducing Even Bigger Guns

