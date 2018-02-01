© Reuters/Carlos Barria

‘More Of The Same’: Michigan GOP Chair Resigns Over Trump

Alice Salles
The conservative leader said that President Donald Trump has not been able to represent all Americans equally and that politics has divided the nation.

Brandon DeFrain, a conservative leader in Bay County, Michigan, has resigned as the chair of the state’s Republican party. In a Facebook post announcing his decision, he mentioned President Donald Trump, saying that the president has not been a leader. Instead, he added, he’s “more of the same.”

As the local GOP leader, Vice Chairman David Scholl said that DeFrain was “instrumental” in getting Trump elected, especially because the county had voted overwhelmingly for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. But in 2016, the entire state tilted, voting overwhelmingly for Trump.

Claiming that the president hasn’t been the leader he promised, DeFrain appeared to feel that politics has served only to divide the country instead of uniting it.

“I'm tired of attempting to defend a machine that does not defend the people I love,” he said.

“I haven't spoke [sic] much about the current state of political affairs because in the past, I believed in giving our leaders a chance,” DeFrain wrote.

Although there was “a strong sense of unity in Bay County during the 2016 election,” DeFrain said, he is now torn.

“Despite some of the terrible things being said in campaigns around the country, I felt that people in our community could come together and embrace a change. But it seems that national politics only lead to us hating each other regardless who we vote for," he said.

Calling the departure “sudden” and “unexpected,” Scholl added that it’s unclear whether the former GOP party chairman had any reason to leave other than what he stated.

On Twitter, many users praised DeFrain for his words and action.

It’s clear that Trump has helped to push a great number of conservatives to stand against their own party due to his rhetoric and policies. DeFrain, who was called a rising political star in his state, appears to have sacrificed his own political career in the name of what he felt was right. For that, he must be celebrated.

