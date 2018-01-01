More People Are Reporting Rape Amid #MeToo Movement: NYPD

“It seems to coincide with an increase media attention with different movements that are going on. It would make sense that the increase, in part, has to do with that.”

The New York Police Department has evaluated the number of rape cases being reported to the police has drastically increased in the last six months.

The department noted the number of reported rape cases went up by 39% as 88 cases were reported in Feb. 2017 but the number went up to a whopping 122 this year.

According to NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies Dermot Shea, the department has seen an increase in rape claims since September 2017.

“This is a story that unfortunately has been told several months in a row. There are some statistics that are going in the opposite direction, and rape is one of them,” he said.

Shea further said the investigation noted that out of the 39 rape claims made this year in February, 38% of were domestic, 56% were acquaintance rapes and 6% were stranger rapes.

Another significant point noted in the investigation was that most of these incidents took place in the last five years but the survivors chose to speak up against their rapists following the #MeToo movement which gave strength to a number of women to share their ordeal.

“Everything seems to point towards more people coming forward, and until I have anything to hold onto that's disputing that, that seems to be what's occurring,” noted Shea.

He added, “It seems to coincide with an increase media attention with different movements that are going on. It would make sense that the increase, in part, has to do with that. When we speak to advocates, some of them view this as a good thing.”

On the other hand overall crime rate in the city dropped drastically. Murders in the city dropped to 14 this year in February from 22 in Feb. 2017 – this means murder rate was down to 36%.

NYPD cops also noted that the number of shootings in the city also dropped by 8% as they investigated 37 shooting in Feb. 2018 as compared to 40 in Feb. 2017.

Spotlight/Banner: Lucas Jackson/Reuters