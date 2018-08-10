More Than 100 Newspapers Unite To Fight Against Trump's Media Attacks

“This dirty war on the free press must end. Publications, whatever their politics, could make a powerful statement by standing together in the common defense of their profession.”

President Donald Trump has long berated the free press with his tweets and during his rallies, where he has repeatedly attacked the press for any negative coverage of his administration.

The president’s hateful rhetoric actually turned into reality when the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting resulted in the killing of five media personnel.

However, even that didn’t deter Trump from echoing his anti-media rhetoric as has continued to call out media on social platforms for merely doing their jobs. Many a times, the president would launch an attack on a particular story, which would only turn out be true later.

Now, the media has decided to unite against the president’s constant attacks on the press.

More than 100 newspapers across the country have planned to publish coordinated editorials fighting back against Trump’s anti-media attacks.

The campaign to unite the press was initiated by The Boston Globe. The publisher’s editorial staff issued an appeal and contacted other publications asking them to write an editorial criticizing the president’s repeated attacks on the press.

“This dirty war on the free press must end. Publications, whatever their politics, could make a powerful statement by standing together in the common defense of their profession and the vital role it plays in government for and by the people,” read the appeal.

It further read, “We propose to publish an editorial on August 16 on the dangers of the administration’s assault on the press and ask others to commit to publishing their own editorials on the same date. Our words will differ. But at least we can agree that such attacks are alarming.”

Under the campaign, the newspapers will write an editorial in their own words and voice but will be targeted towards the president hateful rhetoric and will highlight how the attacks impact journalist communities.

The Globe’s deputy editorial page editor, Marjorie Pritchard, said the response by other publications to the campaign has been overwhelming as more than 100 newspapers signed up to the campaign.

Pritchard hopes the number will rise in the coming days.

The publications that came together included small weekly newspapers to large dailies such as, The Houston Chronicle, Miami Herald and Denver Post.

The president has gone on for a long time, during which he has developed a disdain for CNN like no other news outlet.

From tweets to hurling insults during rallies, Trump has resorted to absolutely every means he can in branding CNN, and other outlets like NBC and The New York Times, as “Fake News” and “enemy of the people.”

Things escalated even further when CNN’s chief correspondent to The White House, Jim Acosta, was heckled and harassed by Trump supporters at his Tampa rally, during which the POTUS again went on a bizarre tirade against the media, calling them “fake, fake, disgusting news.”

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Carlos Barria