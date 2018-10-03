Over 250 People Have Lost Their Lives Taking Selfies Since 2011

“The youth and tourists are frequently affected because of the desire of ‘being cool,’ posting photos on social (media) and getting rewards in forms of likes and comments.”

The selfie craze has taken the world by storm and is showing no signs of slowing down and a recent report just proved how dangerously it is affecting people.

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, around 259 people died while taking a perfect selfie between 2011 and 2017.

The study showed that the maximum number of deaths took place in India, Russia, the United States and Pakistan. In India alone there were 159 deaths related to such incidents where a person died while taking a selfie.

Moreover, more than 70 percent of these people were men under the age of 30.

Majority of these deaths took place as a result of drowning. People often go to beaches and lakes and try to click a perfect picture with the water. However, the quest of a perfect selfie in a number of cases resulted in a fatal accident.

The second most likely cause of death while taking a selfie was when attempted to take a perfect picture in front of a moving train or any other vehicle in that matter.

Then followed the trend of taking a selfie with fire, followed by clicking a picture from high places and the craze continued to taking a picture with dangerous animals, for example a lion or an elephant.

In the United States, the trend was different. In the country, majority of deaths took place when people posed with a firearm and the person ended up getting shot themselves.

However, researchers also believe the number of the deaths is much higher than reported as in many cases the incidents don’t even reported. For example, when a person takes a selfie while driving a car and crashes, the car crash is believed to be the reason of the accident and not the selfie.

“The youth and tourists are frequently affected because of the desire of 'being cool,' posting photos on social (media) and getting rewards in forms of likes and comments. Selfies are themselves not harmful, but the human behavior that accompanies selfies is dangerous. Individuals need to be educated regarding certain risky behaviors and risky places where selfies should not be taken,” the study found.

Researchers have suggested law enforcement agencies to ban the clicking of selfies in famous places, such as mountain peaks, beaches, lakes, etc. The move might lower the number of accidents; however, it can’t completely erase the phenomenon.

An Israeli tourist plunged to his death after he fell over a waterfall in California while attempting to take a perfect selfie. Tomer Frankfurter was originally from Jerusalem. He was reportedly on a two-month vacation in California. During his stay there, he decided to visit Yosemite National Park in northern California.

In another incident, a teenager in Indonesia, identified as El Hayati, reportedly stopped by the railway tracks in Purworejo, Central Java, along with her three friends to pose for a selfie.

The 16-year-old was standing behind her friends, close to the passing train. As the group got ready to take the photo, Hayati somehow leaned back – and what happened next could have been much more horrific, to say the least. Luckily, she survived.

