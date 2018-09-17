Gun Goes Off Inside Mormon Church, Sending Bullet In Packed Classroom

A church leader was caught on tape requesting students not to post news about the incident on social media.

Here's some advice for church leaders: Don't bring guns to church and if you do and it goes off, missing people by inches, don't try to silence witnesses.

A Mormon church leader in Provo, Utah, tried to do something similar when his gun accidentally went off inside a meeting house.

The 74-year-old man was between double-glass doors at the entrance of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when his .22-caliber revolver, which was lying upholstered in his backpack, caught on something and fired one round, according to Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King.

The bullet, at ground level, traveled horizontally through the wall, into an adjacent classroom, which was packed with teenagers.

Fortunately, no one got hurt.

The man reportedly has a concealed carry permit and the case has been forwarded to the city district attorney to determine charges.

Meanwhile, the MormonLeaks website released an audio of an unidentified church leader urging a group of teenage girls to avoid posting about the incident on social media.

"We'd rather have you not post, 'Hey, a gun went off today at church.' That will hit headline news and even go national,” says the man. “And then we've really created a situation that would be hard to control. So I'm asking you nicely to respect that."

The news, nevertheless, reached the media, so, the church had to release a statement:

“Churches are dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world. The carrying of lethal weapons, concealed or otherwise, within their walls is inappropriate except as required by officers of the law.”

