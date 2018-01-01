Morrissey Calls Halal Meat 'Evil' In Bizarre Interview

The aging pop star published an interview on his own website in which he pontificated on British politics, religion, racism, and animal rights.

British pop star and former Smiths front man Morrissey released an interview on his website this week in which he described halal meat as "evil."

The passionate and controversial animal rights activist also said that “halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of [the Islamic State group]."

Morrissey was referencing the Islamic practice of animal slaughter that involves cutting live animals' throats and letting their blood drain. What Morrissey didn't mention was that in many meat producers stun the animals before killing them, as is done in non-halal slaughter.

He also gave no evidence for the idea that Islamic State supporters certify halal slaughter — and needless to say, there is no such thing.

The singer went on to criticize British politicians, including Prime Minister Theresa May for calling the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival a "'joyous celebration' ... as millions of animals had their throats slit to mark the occasion."

"I wondered what kind of compassion she could possibly have," he added.

Finally, in response to a question about the murder rate in London, he strangely took a shot at London Mayor Sadiq Kahn's accent.

"London is debased," Morrissey said. "The Mayor of London tells us about 'Neighborhood policin' - what is ‘policin?’ He tells us London is an 'amazin' city. What is ‘amazin?’ This is the Mayor of London. And he cannot talk properly."

Morrissey has for many years made provocative, incoherent political comments to the press — then proceeded to gripe that the media misrepresented his views.

This self-published interview seemed to be an attempt to bypass the mainstream media, which he said he won't talk to anymore.

But if Morrissey's aim was to set the record straight with a sober, cogent explaination of his politics, then he failed miserably. The interview on his website, published in gold cartoonish font, wanders from topic to topic, and is sprinkled with factual inaccuracies. Whatever Moz intended to convey, it was, as usual, muddled, factually questionable, and potentially offensive.

He appears to be a man sincere about his passion for animal rights and politics generally. But one wonders why he can't bring himself to make his statements a little more measured, and a little more informed.

His baseless connection between the Islamic State group and halal practices is particularly unhelpful — both because it doesn't reflect British Muslims as whole and because it undermines his concern for ethical treatment of animals. By straying so far from the facts, he has, in another bizarre move of media theatrics, simultaneously perpetuated Muslim stereotypes and hurt his own animal rights cause.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Tobias Schwarz