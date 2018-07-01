Indian Police Accuses Mother Teresa's Charity Of Selling Babies

“In one of our inspection trips to the institution, a week ago, we found that one male newborn was missing,” said a child welfare committee member.

Indian police arrested two employees from the Mother Teresa charity situated in the state of Jharkhand after they were accused of selling a baby.

A female staff member and a nun were working at a shelter operated by the Missionaries of Charity, a religious order founded in 1950 by Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor.

Another charity worker at the shelter was also being investigated.

The workers are accused of selling a baby who was born at a shelter for unmarried pregnant women in India. According to police, the infant was sold to a family in neighboring Uttar Pradesh for a price of $1,760.

"They have said that at least five to six babies have been sold to childless couples," said Police officer Aman Kumar.

“We are investigating to see how the operation was run and how many more children have been given away in the last few years,” he added.

It all started when authorities became suspicious after Child Welfare Committee found out that a newborn boy was missing from the center last week. They filed a complaint and police started investigating the situation.

“In one of our inspection trips to the institution, a week ago, we found that one male newborn was missing,” said Pratima Tiwari, a member of the committee.

On the contrary, upon being questioned, nuns told the police that the boy’s mother took him away but when Ranchi inspector general Ashish Batra called the mother, she said “she did not have the baby with her.”

The childless couple, who purchased the baby, is also under investigation. Anima Indwar sold the baby to them on May 14, claiming the money was for hospital expenses.

The charity’s spokeswoman, Sunita Kumar, said an internal investigation was also being carried out. She said that in the past the charity never took money from couples when they adopted children.

In 2012, the Missionaries of Charity had discontinued adoption services after objecting to Indian government’s decision which permitted single or divorced parents to adopt children.

Banner / Thumbnail : Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images