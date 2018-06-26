Movie Theater Call Cops On Black Family After They Asked For Refund

“A black person’s considered a threat immediately. So therefore, if they are defiant to you, instead of actually dealing with the issue, you are calling the police.”

It appears white people really don’t think twice before calling authorities on African-Americans to report mundane or so-called suspicious behavior, even when in most of the cases, they are just going about their daily lives.

In the latest story of cops being called on people of color, a trip to the movies for a family in Philadelphia took an unexpected turn when a manager called police over a dispute about the couple being able to retrieve their kids in the theater.

Ismael and Ashley Jimenez took their four kids and two of their children's friends to watch Jurassic World at the Cinemark at 40th and Walnut Streets. But, a consistent loud beeping noise near their seats didn’t let them enjoy the show.

Upon encountering the distraction, Ismael decided to alert the staff members, who said that they would get the manager to look into the issue.

After 20 minutes, the management failed to resolve the issue. The understandably frustrated couple left the theater with their three-year-old child and demanded a refund on their tickets. However, the rest of the kids were still inside.

“After requesting politely to rectify the issue, the managerial staff failed to correct the issue and we had to ask for a refund,” Jimenez posted on Facebook. “The manager then said we had to leave immediately and said we couldn’t go back into the theater to get our children. When we said that is not an option and we were going to get our children, they called the police on us.”

According to the couple, before the stream of officers came in, one of them was already present on the scene and even before the argument broke out, he treated them “like a threat right from the jump.”

Ashley didn’t waste any time and started to record the confrontation.

“We're being hauled out of the movie theater right now because we asked for a refund regarding a situation where we could not hear the movie,” Ashley said in the video, as her husband continued to speak with the officer.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 50,000 times, showed the “absurdity of the police being called in the first place,” according to Ashley.

The officer can be heard telling Ismael that they needed to leave because “this is a private establishment.”

Normally, for minor disruptions like these, an officer on duty would have been sufficient to resolve the matter. But, in this case a group of more than five cops were summoned to the scene.

“A black person’s considered a threat immediately,” Ismael told Philly.com. “So therefore, if they are defiant to you, instead of actually dealing with the issue, you are calling the police.”

“Does this really call for more than six f****** officers right now?” a man can be heard yelling at one point.

Apparently, even one of the children was quick enough to pick up the motivation behind creating a mountain out of a molehill as he kept saying “racist” over and over again.

Though ultimately the theater did provide a refund, the point is, was there really a need to take matters that far and traumatize kids who were just out to enjoy their Friday night?

Ismael, who is a teacher at Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School, recounted how the presence of law enforcement officials impacted his 11-year-old son to the point he threw up as he feared what might happen next during the encounter with police.

“He was worried that I was going to get hurt,”said Ismael, who is also a member of the activist group Black Lives Matter Philly.

The law enforcement bodies really need to condemn the terrible penchant of white people raising false alarms over most trivial of issues or else all such bigots will continue to make lives of people of color a living hell.

Just recently, a white woman reportedly called the police on an 8-year-old girl of color for, well, selling water without a permit on a sidewalk in San Francisco. Later it was revealed what big of a hypocrite she was as she herself sold cannabis products without having a permit up until last year.

