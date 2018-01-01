World Cup Video Pays Tribute To Doctors Without Borders Working 24/7

The heart-touching video shows a group of MSF workers enjoying a world cup game when they suddenly hear a blast. They instantly go on to perform their duties on the field.

The 2018 FIFA world cup fever is on the rise. As the whole world makes time for the spectacular games, not everyone can afford this luxury.

While others may be able to take a break from their daily routines, humanitarian workers are offered no such breaks, always on their toes to help those in need.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF Lebanon) — or Doctors without Borders — took this opportunity to praise the efforts of their workers, in a video that truly captures the spirit of the world cup and a higher sense of the humanitarian workers’ promise to serve.

The heart-touching video shows a group of MSF workers enjoying a world cup game — much like the rest of the world these days — when they suddenly hear a blast. At that instant, the workers abandon their seats in front of the television set and go on to perform their duties on the field.

"Not everyone gets to watch the match until the final whistle,” a statement appears at the end of the video.

The short but impactful video, not only praises the workers’ daily sacrifices but also emphasizes on the importance of their work, how they get no days off.

"MSF produced this video to express gratitude for the efforts of emergency teams as well as medical and nursing staff who respond to emergencies and provide care to patients around the world," the caption on the video read.

The video was inspired by a real-life event, a situation one worker faced in Yemen.

"It was his [the team member's] first morning after arriving to the MSF hospital in Aden when a bomb went off near the hospital. The team, which was having breakfast at the time, dropped everything and rushed to save the wounded," said Salwa Abouchakra, an MSF Lebanon representative.

"The message behind the video is very simple: We are there on the ground wherever our patients need us and they are our number one priority," she added.

With so many humanitarian catastrophes in the world, Abouchakra think it has become increasingly difficult to get people to notice the intensity of the crisis and what on-field workers have to sacrifice to be able to help those in need every day.

"There is a lot of suffering in the region and around the world, in addition to the fact that everyone is overwhelmed with so many posts and stories. Today, with social media, content about humanitarian crises is competing with cat videos and funny memes," she said.

The video was an effort to grab the media’s attention through the world cup which is being followed all over the globe.

MSF originated in France, with the mission to offer medical assistance in conflict zones and countries affected by prevalent diseases.

"Today, we are a worldwide movement of more than 42,000 people," according to the MSF website.

Abouchakra also revealed the organization hires only medical professionals to work with patients, ensuring they are getting the best care.

"That's why we only hire professionals with at least two years of experience from both medical and non-medical profiles to work with us in the field," she explained.

