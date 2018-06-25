Reporter To Sanders: ‘Why Should This President Have Any Credibility?’

One MSNBC reporter hit White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a hardball question about President Donald Trump's credibility, or lack thereof.

As shameless White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made excuse after excuse for President Donald Trump’s contentious meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, one MSNBC reporter hit her with a pivotal question.

After Trump claimed that he simply misspoke when he, essentially, absolved Russia of guilt for meddling in the United States 2016 presidential election, most Americans determined that Trump was simply backtracking in a poor attempt at damage control.

Then on Wednesday, Trump stuck his foot in his mouth again by saying “no” when he was asked if Russia was still targeting the U.S. His answer sparked a media frenzy as he appeared to be contradicting his own intelligence officials who say otherwise, Raw Story reports.

Read More GOP Senator Has Bizarre Explanation For Why Trump Didn’t Condemn Putin

While Sanders addressed the press during Wednesday's briefing, she insisted that Trump wasn’t saying “no” as an answer to the question. According to Sanders, he was actually saying “no” to convey that he would not be answering any more questions.

“He does believe that they would target U.S. elections again,” Sanders asserted.

MSNBC reporter Hallie Jackson wouldn't let that excuse slide, however, and she grilled Sanders to elaborate on her explanation. Jackson also noted that there were many people in the room who believed Trump was answering the question when he said “no.”

Sanders doubled down on her comments, maintaining that Trump was not answering the question and was actually rejecting the questions being blurted out.

Jackson would not let up, declaring that this was the “second time in three days that the president or the White House has come out and reversed what the president has said...”

She continued: “Why should this president have any credibility to Americans in what he says if, in fact, 24 hours later — or in this case three hours later — the White House comes out and says, ‘just kidding?’”

“Actually, I’m interpreting what the president was saying. I’m not reversing it,” Sanders said in her own defense while also clarifying that she never said the words “just kidding.”

Although it is truly remarkable to witness how Sanders is forced to get more and more creative to defend her boss's antics every day, it's much more gratifying to see her get called out on her constant lies.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit:

Sarah Huckabee sanders image credit: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst

Hallie Jackson image credit: Creative Commons, Delanothord