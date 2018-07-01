GOPer Quits Party, Becomes Democrat Over Cruel Immigration Policies

“I fear for the safety of our country, for human rights, for women’s rights, the environment, and the uncertainty of our future.”

A life-long Republican lawmaker has decided to leave the party in favor of the Democrats, all thanks to President Donald Trump’s cruel immigration policies.

Lori Stegmann, a Multnomah County commissioner in Oregon, announced she had to take the decision of leaving the Republican Party because of blatant “racism” and “misogyny” of this administration. She said the continuous attacks on immigrants pushed her to the edge where she decided she no longer resonated with the ideals of the current administration.

“I have not changed but the Republican Party most certainly has,” Stegmann told The Oregonian on Tuesday.

Stegmann has worked in local and state politics for the past decade.

She was adopted by an American couple from an orphanage in Korea and Trump’s latest series of blows on immigrants was what prompted her to step away from the Republican Party’s politics, which she had supported for over 40 years.

Stegmann joined the party as an 18-year-old but thinks it has failed to comply with the beliefs it once held.

“For me this was a very personal decision. This decision is about who I am, what I believe in, and my core values. And if you don’t stand for something, then you stand for nothing. I prefer to stand for our country, for what is right and just, and for the social change we so urgently need,” she said in her Facebook announcement.

She thought as an immigrant and a woman, it was necessary that she spoke out.

“There’s too much at stake in our country right now and we have to speak out. As a woman, a business owner, a mother, an immigrant, and a minority I cannot condone the misogyny, the racism, and the unethical and immoral behavior of the current administration. I fear for the safety of our country, for human rights, for women’s rights, the environment, and the uncertainty of our future,” she wrote.

Stegmann said she contemplated “registering as a non-affiliated voter” but she chose to go with Democratic Party because she wanted to “have a voice in the primary elections and be part of shaping the leadership of Oregon’s future in that capacity.”

She described Trump as “a man who had based his campaign on fear, hate, divisiveness and scarcity.”

In a statement to the Oregonian, she said we need to understand that we “are all immigrants” and not believe the “false narrative” spread by the Republican Party.

“This decision is about who I am, what I believe in and my core values. And if you don’t stand for something, then you stand for nothing,” Stegmann said. “I prefer to stand. And now I stand with the Democrats.”

She announced that her decision does not look to belittle her Republican friends and hoped they would all come together to work for the betterment of the country.

“But it is more important to me to be who I am than to do what others want or expect me to be. I hope we can come together for the sake of our country and support each other to make a difference no matter what our party affiliation is,” she wrote.

Banner / Thumbnail : Multnomah County Official Website