'Clock Boy' Ahmed Mohamed's Discrimination Case Tossed By Texas Judge

The teen's lawsuit has been dismissed after the judge claimed that the family could not prove that there was discrimination involved in the student's arrest.

The family of Ahmed Mohamed, the Texas teen who was arrested in 2015 for bringing a homemade clock to school, had their lawsuit tossed by United States District Judge Sam Lindsay on Tuesday.

The family’s attorney, Susan Hutchison, said they will appeal.

Because the judge dismissed the case “with prejudice,” that means that the boy’s father, Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed, won’t be able to file the lawsuit again elsewhere.

The case was brought against the Irving Independent School District as well as other defendants after the then-14-year-old Mohamed brought a clock he had reassembled within an 8-inch pencil container to school to show his teachers.

His English teacher confiscated the clock thinking it was a bomb and reported the kid to the principal. After that, law enforcement was called and the boy was arrested, had his mugshot taken, and was transported to a juvenile detention facility before he was released to his parents.

When questioned about the decision, the school’s attorney said that individuals involved did not violate Mohamed’s constitutional rights.

“The Court’s Order confirms that there is no plausible claim that Irving ISD or its employees violated anyone’s constitutional rights,” attorney Kathryn Long told reporters. “Irving ISD is committed to the safety, well-being, and equality of all students.”

Despite the judge’s ruling and the attorney’s comments, many claimed that the school wouldn’t have acted the same way if Mohamed wasn’t Muslim.

His father agreed, saying that the school discriminated against his son because of his religion and skin color.

After the 2016 lawsuit, Lindsay said that the boy’s family was not able to prove that officials discriminated against him, so the family refiled. Now, the suit has been dismissed.

Hutchison told reporters that despite the dismissal, the fight will continue.

“Certainly, we disagree with the court’s ruling and hope to prevail on appeal,” Hutchison said.

This might just be the beginning of the Mohamed family's battle for justice. Thankfully, they have a great deal of support from a large group of people, including Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as other tech industry leaders and former President Barack Obama.