NYPD Allegedly Forces Muslim Women To Remove Hijab For Mugshots

“Requiring a Muslim woman to remove her hijab in public is akin to demanding that a secular person strip naked in front of strangers.”

Two Muslim women were allegedly forced to remove their hijab after they were arrested in New York last year. According to the women, New York police ordered them to remove their head coverings – even though they specifically explained that removing the hijab in front of unknown men was against their religious teachings.

It is pertinent to note that hijab is a head covering that usually cover the head and chest of women. Unlike niqabs, they do not cover a woman’s face.

Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz allege NYPD forced them to remove the head coverings for mugshots.

The women have filed a federal class lawsuit against New York City for violating their religious liberties. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and declares the city’s methods of taking police photographs as unconstitutional.

“No New Yorker should be robbed of their right to practice their faith simply because they are arrested,” Albert Fox Cahn, a lawyer representing the women, told HuffPost. “We want city-wide reform because too many New Yorkers have already suffered under our existing policy, forced to undress against their will.”

According to Cahn, who also happens to be the legal director for the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the policies followed by NYPD violates the first amendment and federal law.

The lawsuit demands protection for all the people in New York who wear religious head coverings, including, hijabs, yarmulkes, turbans and wigs. All these coverings do not cover a person’s face – and hence anybody wearing them shouldn’t be subjected to what Clark and Aziz were made to go through.

Clark from Cedar Grove, New Jersey was arrested for violating a protective order last year in January. The protective order was apparently fake and was filed by her abusive ex-husband, who reportedly fabricated the charges to secure immigration status as a purported victim of domestic violence.

After being arrested, the 39-year-old woman cried in front of the hopeless police officers, trying to explain her religion forbids her to uncover her head in front of men who aren’t a part of her intimate family. According to the lawsuit, the woman was told she would be prosecuted if she refused to uncover her head. One of the officers also made “numerous hostile comments about Muslims.”

Clark was moved to the NYPD headquarters where she finally agreed that a female officer could take off her hijab for police photographs. However, the female officer went ahead and showed Clark’s picture to about five male officers and almost 30 male inmates could see her.

“When they forced me to take off my hijab, I felt as if I were naked. I'm not sure if words can capture how exposed and violated I felt,” Clark said in a Council On American-Islamic Relations press release.

The second Muslim woman, Aziz was arrested in Brooklyn last August and was also arrested for violating a protective order “on false pretenses,” by a sister-in-law, her lawyers alleged.

She had to go through something even more horrific.

The 45-year-old woman had to forcibly take her hijab off while she was in a hallway crowded with several male prisoners. She claimed the prisoners turned away in respect after she removed her hijab. But the officers looked on and one of them told her, “It’s the law.”

According to the lawsuit, Aziz “wept throughout the entire ordeal” and still feels “distressed and humiliated” from the experience.

Aziz was offered to be moved to the headquarters because apparently, according to the NYPD rules, over there, a picture is taken more privately.

The New York City Law Department said the policy “carefully balances the department's respect for the customs of all religions with the legitimate law enforcement need to take arrest photos.” However, there is no guarantee that a female officer would take those pictures.

What is even more painful is the fact that both the women were dismissed but NYPD’s database has their mugshots. “The existence of this photograph haunts Ms. Clark, who is distressed by the prospect of the photograph being viewed again and again by men who are not members of her immediate family,” claimed the lawsuit.

“I fear this policy [on head coverings] makes it harder for victims of domestic violence that we serve to report their abusers to the police,” said executive director of a Queens-based advocacy group for Muslim survivors of domestic violence, Robina Niaz.

