Myanmar Leader Hints No One Will Be Prosecuted For Rohingya Genocide

Myanmar's brutal military campaign has driven nearly 700,000 members of the Rohingya community out of the country since August 2017.

Despite ample evidence of Myanmar army's ethnic cleansing campaign against Rohingya Muslims, the country's de-facto leader insists foreign influence is responsible for the violence.

The Facebook page of Myanmar's State Counselor Office reported comments from Aung San Suu Kyi, stating she believes "hate narratives from outside" fueled tensions between Buddhists and Rohingya Muslims in the state of Rakhine.

Suu Kyi made the comment during a discussion with Christine Schraner Burgener, special envoy of the United Nations secretary-general for Myanmar, according to the post. She also stressed the need of resolving the issue with "forward looking approach."

While Suu Kyi did not elaborate what exactly she meant by the term "forward looking approach," many believe her statement meant Myanmar did not plan on holding anyone accountable for the brutal military campaign that has driven nearly 700,000 members of the Rohingya community out of the country since August 2017.

A majority of Rohingya refugees now live in squalid camps in Bangladesh.

There is no government record of exactly how many Rohingya Muslims were killed during the campaign, which started off as a counter-terrorism measure.

However, independent reports suggest at least 4,400 Rohingya Muslims were killed in Myanmar since October 2016.

Myanmar's security forces have not only been accused of murder but also torture, mass rapes and the torching of Rohingya villages. Soldiers have been accused of raping girls as young as ten.

The United Nations has described the massacre as "ethnic cleansing."

Despite global outrage over the crackdown, Myanmar has not only evaded scrutiny but also cleared itself of any wrongdoing in November.

However, the Myanmar government, headed by Suu Kyi, who is a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has denied the accusations and blamed the violence on a Rohingya insurgent group, which had been defunct for years up until 2016, without providing sufficient evidence.

Myanmar is a 53 million-strong Buddhist majority country that includes a diverse set of ethnic minorities – but the Rohingya people, despite being a population of nearly 1.3 million people and living there for centuries, are not one of them.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are officially stateless. The government regards them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and denies them citizenship. On the other hand Bangladesh has refused to grant them refugee status since 1992.

