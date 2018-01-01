Store Calls Security On Aboriginal Boy Who Was Only Shopping For Prom

Sixteen-year-old Jaylen Garlett was shopping with his father at the store when, suddenly, the staff allegedly called security guards.

An Australian department store has come under fire after it allegedly called security on an Aboriginal teenager in the changing room.

Sixteen-year-old Jaylen Garlett inside the changing room at a Myer in Perth when, suddenly, the staff allegedly called security guards to check up on him.

The teen was merely shopping for prom with his father, Shem, who wrote about the incident in a Facebook post.

"While I was texting I heard a call over the intercom calling for security to attend the men’s formal wear fitting room. Since my son was in the fitting room I made my way there to see if he was ok," Garlett wrote.

When he asked a woman at the security desk why she had called the guards, for no reason, she cited a previous example of theft.

"She seemed stunned so I asked her why she called security for my son," Garlett continued. "She told me that last week a purse was taken from the service area, expecting me to understand. I asked what this had to do with my son, but no response..."

Garlett added despite the fact the woman had not witnessed Jaylen committing any crime, 10 staff members gathering around the changing room within 30 seconds.

"This was a full-scale security call and to me it was an over-reaction," Garlett told ABC Radio Perth.

Garlett said the staff looked "embarrassed" when he paid AUD200 (a little over USD155) for a shirt and some accessories at the cash counter.

Racism is widespread against the Aboriginal community in Australia. Last March, SBS cited a Western Sydney University survey, according to which:

"More than half of Indigenous Australians experienced racism not only in the workplace but at school, university, shops and restaurants. Nearly 60 per cent also endured racism on public transport. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' experiences of everyday racism was 25 per cent higher than for non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participants."

