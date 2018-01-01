'Your Language Sounds Nasty': Racist FL Woman Abuses Nail Salon Worker

"If I wanna go to a nail salon, I want them to talk English so they can understand when I want a God d**n top coat," said the woman.

A Florida woman was caught on camera racially abusing a nail salon technician while getting a manicure.

The incident reportedly occurred at Bali Nail Spa in Lutz.

At least two Facebook videos show the racist woman spewing vitriol while the salon owner tries to calm her down, telling her it's not OK to racially abuse people.

"If they don’t understand the language they should go back to their own country period," the customer says in one of the clips.

She continues to receive services, meanwhile.

In response, the nail shop owner, identified as Karen Vu, constantly tries to calm the woman down. However, at one point she is forced to call the customer's conduct "nasty."

That's when the situation escalates.

"You sound nasty, your language sounds nasty. It actually sounds like you were born out of a f***ing hermit crab," the woman.

Soon, the exchange gets tense to the point that the woman filming the incident is forced to chime in.

“Ma’am, I have to say I think you are being pretty nasty,” the woman tells the racist customer. “I don’t give a s**t how long you’ve been here,” she adds after being told the woman, apparently, has been a regular at the salon for nearly a year.

ABC Action News reports Vu was upset because the unfortunate incident affected the experience of other customers at the salon as well.

As for the racist woman, Vu said: "I don’t mind what she said because she doesn’t have control over her mind."

The incident comes amidst a slew of racially-charged rants that were caught on camera. In one incident a white driver launched an unprovoked attack against an Asian-American family, telling them to “Go back to your own country." In another, a Korean-American veteran was mocked by a white woman who called him "Chinese ugly" and made offensive slant-eye gestures towards him. Another showed a woman in New York City berating an Asian passenger, at one point, even telling her, "This ain't your country."

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Pixabay