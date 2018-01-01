Woman Charged With Murder For Defending Herself From Abusive Boyfriend

Although white men in American are given enormous leeway to protect themselves from violent people, women — and black ones at that — are given very few options.

A black woman in Minnesota tried to defend herself from a drunken man hell-bent on harming her and her children. This is the price she paid for it.

On July 2, 2015, Natalie Pollard from St. Paul, Minnesota, called the cops to report a domestic abuse incident. Her on-and-off boyfriend, Obinna Nwankpa had broken into her home through a window, while she was pregnant and had four children upstairs in the room. Nwankpa, who was inebriated at the time — which reportedly was his usual condition — attacked Pollard and began beating her all over the house.

This was not the first time Nwankpa had raised his fists to her, but this time she was pregnant.

Probably fearing for the safety of her children, both born and unborn, she grabbed a knife and stabbed the man. By the time the police arrived, Nwankpa had lost too much blood.

Even at that time Pollard said she was sorry for her actions but she only did what she did to protect herself.

No one should have doubted her story.

Nwankpa had a history of violence against women. In 2011, he was convicted of domestic assault in Illinois. In Dec. 2014, Nwankpa was charged with another domestic violence incident against another woman in Minnesota. Then two months later, he interfered with a 911 call and was given two years of probation. He was also ordered to get counseling and treatment for domestic abuse.

In essence, in just four years, Nwankpa was charged with assaulting at least three women in two states.

His third victim was Pollard. However, the justice system in St. Paul treated her like nothing but a criminal. She was charged with unintentional murder in the second-degree and her bail was set at $750,000. This amount is usually reserved for hard-core, multiple-time felons. She was then convicted and sentenced to almost 11 years in prison.

After she had already spent two years in jail, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled the jury was given the wrong instruction during her trial, instead of given the general rules of self-defense. Her conviction was reversed quickly and she was remanded.

However, it was not the end of Pollard’s ordeal.

Her prosecutor, attorney John Choi, was merciless and decided the case should be tried again. During the 28 months of her wrongful incarceration, Pollard remained separated from her children and had given birth to her baby in jail. Once again, she was faced with the possibility of a 20-year prison sentence. So she did the only thing a woman in her extremely difficult position could do: she pleaded for a lesser charge for the crime of defending herself against a very dangerous person, just so she could spend more time with her family.

Pollard is currently living in her uncle’s basement, according to her attorney, trying to get her life back on track. Although white men in American are given enormous leeway to protect themselves from violent people, women — and black ones at that — are given very few options.

It’s no wonder a large majority of American women who are murdered are killed by their boyfriends and husbands.

These kinds of forced plea deals are the root of mass incarceration in the United States. According to a report by The Atlantic, 94 percent of all state convictions and 97 percent of federal convictions are a result of plea bargains.

Frightened by the prospect of serving an extended time behind bars, people, whether they are guilty or innocent, are scared into making these pleas.

If there was any justice for Pollard, her charges would be dropped and she would be allowed to get back her life in order. However, the United States justice system has been broken for a long time.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office