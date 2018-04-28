Pro-Trump Tabloid National Enquirer Blasts Michael Cohen As A Liar

“Trump Fixer's Secrets & Lies,” reads the headline next to Michael Cohen’s face. The subhead reads: “Payoffs and threats exposed.”

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and supposed fixer appears to be in deep trouble, so naturally, some Trump allies have already started turning their backs on him.

Case in point: A pro-Trump tabloid owned by Trump’s close friend David Pecker recently branded Cohen as a liar, blasting him for the troubles the commander-in-chief faces.

The cover also claimed Trump “passed polygraph” tests proving there was no collusion with Russia.

The National Enquirer, published by American Media Inc., dedicated a lengthy article to explain all the legal conundrums surrounding the beleaguered attorney.

“[Cohen] is under the spotlight, as scandals swirl around his boss, and some are questioning Cohen’s role, alleging blackmail, threats, hush-money payoffs — and even collusion with Russia,” it stated. “The president is in the hot seat because of his lawyer.”

For those who needed a reminder, American Media paid $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy exclusive rights to a story about her alleged affair with Trump, but never published it. The ex-playmate later filed a lawsuit claiming the company misled her into signing a settlement that was essentially meant to keep her quiet about the whole thing.

Similarly, the National Enquirer also reportedly paid a hefty amount to an ex-Trump World Tower doorman who was privy to rumor of a relationship between the business mogul and another woman who lived in the building. That relationship allegedly resulted in a child fathered by Trump with the unnamed woman in question.

Earlier this year, when FBI officials raided Cohen’s home, hotel room and offices after a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump team, they also confiscated his phones, computers along and important documents — including those detailing the $130,000 payment Cohen reportedly made to alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claimed she had a relationship with the former business mogul shortly after he married his current wife Melania.

The federal agents also reportedly seized records of the payment American Media made to McDougal before the presidential election.

Daniels is currently fighting a lawsuit against Trump and Cohen, claiming a non-disclosure agreement related to the hush money is void because the president never signed it.

Meanwhile, McDougal is now free from her contract with the media company.

Cohen, whom some Trump associates believe would flip on the president if faced with criminal charges, has since decided to assert his constitutional right and invoke the Fifth Amendment, which states no individual can be “compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself.”

However, the pro-Trump tabloid turning against Cohen suggests the Trump lawyer may not have as many allies left as he had probably hoped.

