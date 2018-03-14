The Walkout Came At A Price For Students — It Didn’t Stop Them

Some students said they were threatened with disciplinary actions or kicked out of school clubs. Others were even arrested.

The National Walkout Day on March 14 was meant to protest gun violence and push for stricter gun laws. However, for some students, the march also meant real, serious consequences.

Although many students had the full support of their school faculty and even police departments, there were many others who were threatened with suspension, corporal punishment and even arrest if they participated in the walkout.

Aminah Glenn, a Chicago student, said she was one of five people detained by the Chicago Police Department. Although she was released without being charged, it is ironic she was arrested for protesting gun violence.

Some students reported when they tried to leave their classes, they were confronted by school officials who threatened them with disciplinary action. Others said there was police presence outside their school to prevent them from leaving.

The Harford County public school superintendent also forbade students from leaving claiming safety concerns.

“We cannot condone students leaving classes during the instructional day to participate in this activity,” Barbara Canavan wrote to students and their parents. “It presents, paradoxically, a threat to student safety, as word of the walkout has been widely disseminated and students who go outside could become more vulnerable. We do not have adequate staffing and resources to supervise students who leave the school building to participate in a walkout.”

The notice prompted parents to contact the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland. It contacted Canavan and told them preventing students from leaving their classroom to take part in the demonstration would breach their first amendment.

“The school system can’t single out students’ political speech for harsher punishment than it would any other student conduct,” Sonia Kumar, an ACLU staff attorney, told the Guardian.

Schuylerville threatened punishments if students participated in today’s walk out. School officials also blocked entrances & police monitored the property. Watch out for my full story tonight at 4&5! pic.twitter.com/hdv28jYUZE — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) March 14, 2018

As more students decided to join the protest the school had sent us an email that said: “We will be participating in the national walk out day on March 14th.” This was hella sketchy considering they were going to punish us for participating in the first place — shannon pring (@ShannonPringg) March 14, 2018

Schools even went so far as to bar their gates and lock students in.

Mt. Diablo High students break through locked gates to participate in gun violence walkout https://t.co/ScTcMofALi pic.twitter.com/eyRYINKFUK — Mercury News (@mercnews) March 14, 2018

Some schools threatened students they would have their activities canceled or would be kicked out of student groups if they participated in the national walkout.

Despite being threatened with being kicked off of sports teams, honor societies/programs and further punishment, almost 300 Walton High School students walked out today. We honored the MSD victims and called our reps, demanding for a change. #NationalWalkoutDay #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/rDlgpsfDJx — kaiya rianon (@coIorfuIminds) March 14, 2018

my school in Alabama walked out. we stood up for ourselves...in the process our teachers mocked us, threatened us, and tried to silence us. one teacher started ARGUING with me.



BUT WE MUST NOT BACK DOWN#NationalWalkoutDay — erin (@ughh_erin) March 14, 2018

Several students also posted about being suspended.

A student from Copiague High School sent me this. To everyone else who was punished today for walking out, you have my respect. If you were suspended today because you walked out, dm me the name of your high school. pic.twitter.com/hkPeY79QyU — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@Sarahchadwickk) March 14, 2018

Students at Booker T. Washington High School were placed on a “soft” lockdown to prevent visitors from entering the school. As a result, over 600 students took a kneel and bowed their hands to show respect for the 17 students and staff members killed during the Florida school shooting.

. @APSWashington students take a silent knee for 17 seconds to honor the 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims for #NationalWalkoutDay! pic.twitter.com/CcgRcG0eos — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) March 14, 2018

However, the fear of punishment did not stop any of these brave students. The movement involved 3,000 schools around the United States and was one of the biggest moments of activism for students. That does not mean it was not a risk for the students. But the important thing is, it did not stop them.

