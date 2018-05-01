'Nervous' Parent Calls Campus Police On Native Americans Students

The two students, who had saved money for the tour, were merely there to see if Colorado State University was a good fit for them.

As for the reason why I was in Fort Collins. Two teenagers (happen to be Native American) on a CSU campus tour had the police called on them by a parent on the tour because she felt “nervous about the presence of two young men.” We hear from one of those young men at 9 on @KDVR pic.twitter.com/c9VJ4LsCJU — Zora Stephenson (@ZoraStephenson) May 4, 2018

A much-awaited campus tour turned into one of the most distressing experiences for two Native American students when a parent called the campus police on them.

Two brothers, Thomas Kanewakeron Gray, 19, and Lloyd Skanahwati Gray, 17, reportedly had saved money to travel all the way to Colorado State University from their home in Santa Cruz, New Mexico.

However, they couldn't complete their tour of the campus because a parent got "nervous" when they joined the group and called the campus police.

Lorraine Kahneratokwas Gray, the two students' mother, shared details of the incident in a Facebook post:

She told the Associated Press her sons were subjected to racial profiling.

“I don’t think they even grasped the magnitude of what happened to them until we talked," she said.

While CSU officials said they understood the concerns of the students, they maintained they had responded to the complaint of the parent "appropriately."

“This incident is sad and frustrating from nearly every angle, particularly the experience of two students who were here to see if this was a good fit for them,” CSU stated in an email sent out to students.

“As a University community, we deeply regret the experience of these students, while they were guests on our campus,” the statement continued.

According to a November 2017 NPR poll, "more than a third of Native Americans say someone has made negative assumptions or offensive comments about their race."

