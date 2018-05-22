Navy Vets Slam Trump’s Reputation Ahead Of Naval Academy Speech

Just before Trump delivered a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy, two USNA graduates wrote a scathing op-ed that is everything but favorable to the president.

On Friday, President Donald Trump spoke at the United States Naval Academy. Just a few days ahead of his speech, two Navy veterans wrote an op-ed urging graduates to consider the president’s actions, not his words.

USNA graduates Daniel Barkhuff and William Burke took to The Baltimore Sun to make a case against the president.

In their opinion piece, the two men described in detail the feats of USNA graduates throughout history. By sharing tales of heroism and bravery, the men then contrasted those stories with what the president has done. As it turns out, cheating on your several wives, bragging about your building being the tallest in New York City after 9/11, and being a reality TV star don’t fare well when compared to stories of war heroes.

“He could never do what we ask our U.S. Naval Academy graduates to do. He is a physical coward, a liar and no leader at all,” they wrote.

President Trump to graduates at the US Naval Academy: “Four years ago, each of you made the most important decision of your lives… you chose the life of honor, courage and commitment. You chose to serve the nation and defend our great American flag.” https://t.co/5slQgps3fu pic.twitter.com/Y00Q47rOLe — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2018

But more than just showcasing the courage it takes to be in the Navy, the piece was about what to do next.

To the two veterans, standing up against a disgraceful president is the ultimate show of bravery:

“Those of us who have served in this nation’s wars owe it to our new graduates to point out how better served we would all be if in 2020 our small choices as citizens added up to one big choice — one that will deliver us a leader whose personal choices and conduct are more in keeping with the honorable traditions of our alma mater.”

With these words, the two urged those listening to Trump on Friday to think twice before following his example. And more than that, do what it takes to make sure our country is represented by someone who’s fit to be called the “commander-in-chief.”

Hopefully, this moving call to action will resonate with all the men and women in uniform.