Victim-Blaming GOPer Accuses Julie Swetnick Of Child Rape, Trafficking

“She either was a part of some massive criminal conspiracy to facilitate child rape, as an adult. Or more likely, she lied to Congress and her attorney knew it.”

“She should go to prison, period,” Dallas Woodhouse of the North Carolina GOP said of one Kavanaugh accuser. “And Judge Kavanaugh should sue both the woman and her attorney.” https://t.co/75hpqv7UQq — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 1, 2018

The leader of the North Carolina Republican Party is victim-blaming Brett Kavanaugh’s third accuser and calling her a “criminal” for taking part in “child rape” and sex trafficking — with absolutely no proof. And then we wonder why women are afraid of reporting sexual assault.

Executive director Dallas Woodhouse slammed Julie Swetnick — who claimed she was drugged and gang raped at a high school party attended by Kavanaugh in the 1980s — in a series of tweet, claiming she is a criminal whether she lied or told the truth.

Swetnick, who came forward two weeks ago when she heard what happened to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, said she observed Kavanaugh drinking excessively and spiking the punch during the parties. He also indulged in aggressive behavior towards girls, including, “grinding’ against girls, and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose private body parts.”

She said she also remembered boys, including Kavanaugh, “lining up outside a bedroom where ‘numerous boys’ were ‘waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room.” She claimed she initially didn’t understand what was going inside until her own rape.

Swetnick said she recalled not feeling good and then she was shoved into the room, where she was groped and raped repeatedly. She said she later contacted an officer and informed her mother about the incident, but sadly, the police officer has since died. Montgomery County officials said it could take them about a month to locate his records. Swetnick has also named friends who attended the party.

Swetnick said she was so traumatized by the incident she never attended parties again.

However, her entire traumatic ordeal is apparently a lie or even if it is true, grounds for her to be jailed, according to Woodhouse.

“This woman is a criminal. One way or another. She either was a part of some massive criminal conspiracy to facilitate child rape, as an adult. Or more likely, she lied to Congress and her attorney knew it. She should go to prison, period,” Woodhouse tweeted.

And Judge Kavanaugh should sue both the woman and her attorney, in civil court https://t.co/zpE9pnHmDX — Dallas Woodhouse (@DallasWoodhouse) September 30, 2018

“To believe that a college adult would continue to go to child rape parties with minors and not do something about it would be a crime, and for hundreds of people to never talk about it would require an ongoing criminal conspiracy to keep it quiet,” he believed.

Apparently, the stupid reasoning behind Woodhouse’s appalling, libelous words is probably that Swetnick, who is only two years older than Kavanaugh, was a “college adult” and the fact that she attended high school parties, populated by minors, and got raped in the process means she herself is a child abuser. That’s what Woodhouse’s tweets seem to imply, at least.

Michael Avenatti, who is representing Swetnick, called Woodhouse’s comments “completely irresponsible and ignorant” and called for his resignation.

What garbage. Over a billion in verdicts and settlements. Cases tried all over the country. Trial lawyer of the year. You, on the other hand, are a misogynist pig who attacks sexual assault victims and women without facts. Go back to the 1940s - the women of NC deserve better. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 1, 2018

In response, the Republican sniped back with a tweet that stated, “Like I give a damn what that used car salesman says. Either she is telling the truth and broke the law, or she lied and broke the law.”

Later, Woodhouse stated the special honor of being dubbed a “criminal” is only bestowed to Swetnick and not to Christine Blasey Ford or Deborah Ramirez, who have accused Kavanaugh of assaulting them in Georgetown Prep and Yale, respectively.

I do stand with all victims of sex assault. I pray for them. However this ONE woman told a story UNDER Oath, that nobody thinks could possibly happen. It is literally impossible https://t.co/A669mgM0Lp — Dallas Woodhouse (@DallasWoodhouse) September 30, 2018

Who knows how many women stay in hiding and their predators walk free when they hear words like the ones Woodhouse said? Republicans, from Donald Trump to the lowest tier have questioned why Kavanaugh’s sexual assault survivors stayed quiet for so long. Comments like Woodhouse create an environment where innocent victims are vilified and made to feel like criminals of the highest orders and as a result feel their stories won’t be believed.

Only about 310 of every 1000 sexual assault cases are reported to the police, stated the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). Over 99 percent of rapists do not go to jail, making them even less likely than robbery suspects to be incarcerated.

Regardless of whether Swetnick is speaking the truth, Republicans should want a full investigation into her claims rather than labeling her a liar or a criminal. The #MeToo movement has slowly encouraged women to come out of the shadows and speak up against their abusers. However, people like Woodhouse may take this progress decades back.

Read More Ted Cruz Laments Kavanaugh Won’t Be Able To Coach Girls In Basketball

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Davis Turner/Getty Images