Nearly 20 Years After Columbine, School Shootings Have Become The Norm

by
Cierra Bailey
The deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is the 18th school shooting and 40th mass shooting to occur in the United States so far this year.

 

 

According to the official Mass Shooting Tracker, there have been 40 mass shootings thus far in 2018 — 18 of which occurred at schools — and it's only February.

This number includes Wednesday’s shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The tally of fatalities has not been finalized, but reports indicate there are at least 17 people dead as a result of this tragedy.

The gunman was apprehended by police. He has been identified as 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz, who previously attended the school but was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons. 

Chilling video footage of students and educators running away from the campus with their hands in the air circulated the internet immediately following the attack.

 

As usual, President Donald Trump offered his “prayers and condolences” to the victims and all those impacted by the shooting.

 

 

It’s been said time and again that prayers and sympathy do not stop these mass shootings from occurring. Trump, the National Rifle Association, and gun rights advocates cannot continue to ignore the one thing that can actually fix this problem — gun control.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) addressed the shooting on the Senate floor, emphasizing to his colleagues that, "we are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else."

Even just one mass shooting in our country is far too many, but now they have become so commonplace in American society that people are desensitized to them. In fact, several of the shootings listed by the Mass Shooting Tracker didn’t even make national headlines.

Back in 1999, following the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, the country remained in a state of shock and mourning for a significant period of time.

The shooting dominated the media as this type of crime did not happen frequently. Two decades later, and shootings occur so often that people can hear about one happening and carry on with their day unfazed. Mass shootings have become normalized in American culture.

People on Twitter reflected upon the drastic shift in how we react to mass shootings now in comparison to 20 years ago.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This sickening epidemic is anything but normal.

Why can't we just get rid of the guns? Thousands of children and teens have experienced a mass shooting in the United States, and yet our government continues to protect these deadly weapons in the name of the United States Constitution, the very same flawed document that determined African-Americans were only three-fifths of a person.

We have acknowledged the Constitution's errors in the past, but when it comes to the right to bear arms, we can't seem to get it through our heads.

Enough with the argument that criminals will get ahold of guns regardless of stricter laws and the false narrative that mass shootings are a mental health issue and not a gun issue. The bottom line is that thoughts, prayers, and excuses without action don't save lives. 

Read More
Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Planning Mass Shooting At Mosque
Tags:
donald trump florida mass shooting florida shooting gun control debate gun control now gun rights groups gun violence in america marjory stoneman douglas high school mass shootings nra school shootings second amendment us constitution us politicians us politics
