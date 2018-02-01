Nearly 20 Years After Columbine, School Shootings Have Become The Norm

The deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is the 18th school shooting and 40th mass shooting to occur in the United States so far this year.

According to the official Mass Shooting Tracker, there have been 40 mass shootings thus far in 2018 — 18 of which occurred at schools — and it's only February.

This number includes Wednesday’s shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The tally of fatalities has not been finalized, but reports indicate there are at least 17 people dead as a result of this tragedy.

The gunman was apprehended by police. He has been identified as 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz, who previously attended the school but was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.

Chilling video footage of students and educators running away from the campus with their hands in the air circulated the internet immediately following the attack.

This is America. Students running out of the school with their hands in the air. Parents waiting in fear to hear from their children. Neighborhood on lockdown. Congress not taking any action to keep our children safe. #parkland pic.twitter.com/dP6cBdF2hr — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) February 14, 2018

As usual, President Donald Trump offered his “prayers and condolences” to the victims and all those impacted by the shooting.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

you're not tired of tweeting the same thing and switching out the state/setting? https://t.co/72PwWydcGS — quinta b. (@quintabrunson) February 14, 2018

It’s been said time and again that prayers and sympathy do not stop these mass shootings from occurring. Trump, the National Rifle Association, and gun rights advocates cannot continue to ignore the one thing that can actually fix this problem — gun control.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) addressed the shooting on the Senate floor, emphasizing to his colleagues that, "we are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else."

Even just one mass shooting in our country is far too many, but now they have become so commonplace in American society that people are desensitized to them. In fact, several of the shootings listed by the Mass Shooting Tracker didn’t even make national headlines.

Back in 1999, following the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, the country remained in a state of shock and mourning for a significant period of time.

The shooting dominated the media as this type of crime did not happen frequently. Two decades later, and shootings occur so often that people can hear about one happening and carry on with their day unfazed. Mass shootings have become normalized in American culture.

People on Twitter reflected upon the drastic shift in how we react to mass shootings now in comparison to 20 years ago.

I remember being a cub reporter during Columbine. It felt as if the entire country stopped. Today I’m in a restaurant having lunch and it feels as if no one here even knows what took place in Florida today. — LZ Granderson (@Locs_n_Laughs) February 14, 2018

The children murdered at Columbine would've in their mid-thirties today.



The 6 and 7 year olds at Sandy Hook would've been in 4th grade.



But let's continue to do nothing at all about gun violence. — Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) February 14, 2018

Columbine felt like a punch to the national conscience. It was vividly felt by the entire country.



Nearly 20 years later, I know, without a doubt, we will largely move past today's mass shooting by Monday. As though it never happened.



We are broken. So, so broken.#Parkland — Charlotte Clymer?????? (@cmclymer) February 14, 2018

It's been 19 years since Columbine. 5 years since Newtown. The inaction in the wake of these tragedies has gotten us to 18 school shootings in the last 6 weeks. Kids are dying -- we can't tolerate politics as usual anymore. — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) February 14, 2018

I remember Columbine. It was at the top of the news cycle for months. Happened in April. We followed them to their June graduation. Caught up with them on the 1st day of the next school year. Caught up with c/o 99 after their 1st year of college. Douglas HS will be buried by Fri — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) February 15, 2018

I could have never imagined as a 16 year old who experienced Columbine from afar, that there would be a day not even 20 years in the future that school shootings would become a near every week occurrence in America. — Rhea Butcher ???? (@RheaButcher) February 14, 2018

Since the Columbine shooting in 1999, 150,000 students have gone through a school shooting @jaketapper reports just now on @CNN.



WE LET THAT HAPPEN BY ALLOWING @NRA TO HIJACK OUR DEMOCRACY AND BUY-OFF LAWMAKERS. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 14, 2018

I can't actually watch this coverage. It's like watching my friends run out of Columbine almost 19 years ago. Our gun laws aren't improved, even if law enforcement responses are. This epidemic requires a multi-pronged solution. We're paying for Congressional inaction with blood. https://t.co/iLeLKCcZQN — Jess Phoenix (@jessphoenix2018) February 14, 2018

This sickening epidemic is anything but normal.

Why can't we just get rid of the guns? Thousands of children and teens have experienced a mass shooting in the United States, and yet our government continues to protect these deadly weapons in the name of the United States Constitution, the very same flawed document that determined African-Americans were only three-fifths of a person.

We have acknowledged the Constitution's errors in the past, but when it comes to the right to bear arms, we can't seem to get it through our heads.

Enough with the argument that criminals will get ahold of guns regardless of stricter laws and the false narrative that mass shootings are a mental health issue and not a gun issue. The bottom line is that thoughts, prayers, and excuses without action don't save lives.