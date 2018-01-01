White Nationalist Party Self-Implodes Following Bizarre Love Affair

The entire Traditionalist Worker Party, a prominent neo-Nazi group, came crumbling down after its chief was caught having an affair with his mother-in-law.

One of America’s most prominent white nationalist parties is “no more” because of a bizarre love triangle.

Matthew Heimbach, chief of the Traditionalist Worker Party, was arrested for assault after he attacked his own wife, Brooke Heimbach, and “choked out” fellow hate group member, Matt Parrott, who is also his wife’s stepfather.

Heimbach was allegedly having an affair with Parrott’s wife. After the spokesperson and his step-daughter filmed their spouses together in a trailer, Parrott went to confront Heimbach, who reportedly became violent and assaulted both his family members.

The atypical circumstances occurred when Heimbach started having an affair with Jessica, Parrott’s wife from another marriage. Heimbach told his wife he was not seeing his mother-in-law anymore, but she wasn’t convinced. Parrott and his step-daughter reportedly stood on a cardboard box to spy on their partners, confirming their fears.

Parrott allegedly poked Heimbach on the chest, after which he choked him unconscious. Parrott then took his younger-stepdaughter to Walmart and called the police to report an assault. Meanwhile, Heimbach allegedly assaulted his wife and slammed her on the bed. He was later arrested.

All four individuals involved in the ridiculous incident cited “White Nationalists” as their occupation, according to the police report.

Heimbach had been trying to build his white nationalist party for years, working to make his ideals more acceptable in the society. He is notorious for shoving a black Trump protestor at his rally and shouting “Get out! Leftist scum! Get out!”

Heimbach is currently out on a bond, but his release does not guarantee things will get any better for his party.

Parrott announced his resignation from the party to The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and destroyed all the membership data from the TWP website claiming the party is finished.

“I guaranteed that all our membership data was destroyed because of lot of concern with people’s information being caught in this white trash circus. All the information is destroyed and everybody’s personal information is protected,” he said.

He insisted his move to pull the website was to protect the member’s information, as he expected mass resignations after the events unfolded.

“Obviously due to the events that transpired, people have lost faith in the party on every level. I totally respect that and it’s my job to protect that information,” he continued.

“There is no more party ma’am, Goodbye,” he said to a reporter.

"I’m done. I’m out," Parrott told the hate-group tracker. "SPLC has won. Matt Parrott is out of the game. Y’all have a nice life."

Read More Student Embraces White Nationalist Violence, University Does Nothing

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Stephanie Keith/ Reuters