At A Neo-Nazi Rally, Militarized Cops Arrest 10 Counter-Protesters

None of the counter-protesters were reportedly armed but on several occasions the officers were seen pointing rifles at them.

I just witness the most over-aggressive policing I've ever seen in #Newnan. Tackling protesters and arresting them... for wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/Mf1e5cfKH2 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 21, 2018

A group of neo-Nazis gathered in the small Georgia town of Newnan in the presence of a heavily militarized force of at least 400 officers. The officers reportedly cornered a group of counter-protesters who were wearing masks and arrested about ten people.

The officers warned the counter-protesters to either remove their masks or face arrest. The ones who refused to remove their masks were reportedly tossed onto the ground and were handcuffed.

None of the counter-protesters were reportedly armed but on several occasions the officers were seen pointing rifles at them. The heavily guarded rally is expected to cost taxpayers a heavy amount.

Anti-fascist protesters usually wear masks to avoid being identified by Neo-Nazis and law enforcement agencies but an officer who made the arrests said the counter-protesters broke a state law by wearing masks.

The officer was referring to a 1951 law that was rolled out to the combat Ku Klux Klan.

The rally was organized by the National Socialist Movement. Participants of the rally were not allowed to bring in harmless items such as balloons but could bring in a weapon with them. Georgia doesn’t have strict gun laws and allows people to carry guns openly.

As the town braced for the rally, the scenes were no less than a military coup as military vehicles patrolled the streets.

So #Newnan is a town of 38,000 and their police look like this today pic.twitter.com/zX54ATnCgH — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 21, 2018

Neo-Nazis were safeguarded with barricades and human shield of officers wearing riot gear made sure the groups didn’t clash. Violence was a concern to the authorities and police had reportedly been preparing for the rally since weeks now.

“Praying for Newnan. We must condemn the bigotry spread by hate groups. Our thoughts are with Sheriff Yeager, city officials, and all law enforcement officers who are working to protect residents and we hope the protests remain nonviolent,” tweeted Casey Cagle, lieutenant governor of Georgia.

The rally was the first after Aug. 2017 "Unite the Right" right-wing rally in Charlottesville took place. During the rally, Heather Heyer, 32, died after white supremacist James Alex Field plowed a car into a crowd of protesters gathered to oppose the rally.

The fact that a group of people, who were simply exercising their right to peacefully protest, were arrested is nothing but a hindrance in freedom of speech.

It looks like a military occupation in #Newnan pic.twitter.com/yYXcp1GZp5 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 21, 2018

Cops' response when I asked why arrests were being made #Newnan pic.twitter.com/UPr2Ygg83y — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 21, 2018

I count about 35 neo-Nazis getting ready to march to central #Newnan pic.twitter.com/OMLEVKePt9 — Will Carless (@willcarless) April 21, 2018

Tense situation in #Newnan. Cops telling anti-fascists to remove masks or be arrested pic.twitter.com/dj7F9UW8EY — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 21, 2018

Read More Black Man Brutally Beaten By Neo-Nazis In VA Now Facing Charges

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst