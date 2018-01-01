Neo-Nazi Clothing Brands Run Openly On Facebook and Instagram

Along with clothing, Facebook also let Neo-Nazi brands promote Holocaust denial material, small weapons, and music festivals where Nazi bands performed.

Until quite recently, white supremacists and neo-Nazis were reportedly using Facebook and Instagram to sell racist products, like children’s T-shirts with slogans reading “White baby ? the future of our race.”

Pages named Sva Stone, Ansgar Aryan and Pride France were among the ones booming on Facebook, making revenue off their bigoted products, openly catering to hate mongers.

Russian Neo-Nazi page the White Rex was also part of this list until Facebook removed the page and many others after Huffpost called it out. However, White Rex continues to do business on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in an interview with Recode, said Holocaust denial is the kind of speech they should not take down.

“I find that [Holocaust denial] deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don’t believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don’t think that they’re intentionally getting it wrong…” said Zuckerberg, for which he was widely criticized by the Jewish people.

He apologized later and clarified his statement.

Sva Stone, owned by prominent neo-Nazi Arseniy Bilodub, was one of the many extremist brands using Facebook as a platform to support their views. They sell children’s clothes with words like “white baby,”“white girl,” and “white boy.”

But clothes aren’t the only thing Sva Stone used Facebook for.

Bilodub’s metal band, Sokry Peruna, also promoted music festivals, in which the brand’s owner performed with audience waving Nazi flags and giving Hitler salutes. The band has produced lyrics like “kill the monkey” and “kill the immigrant,” showing how hardcore neo-Nazi their music was.

Moreover, these clothing brands manufactured products with coded Nazi symbols and slogans, like HH or the number 88, both of which are commonly known among neo-Nazis to be code for “Heil Hitler.”

The same German brand, Aryan Ansgar, which sells these clothes also has a popular design which shows a hooded Klansman holding a rifle with “we want you to enlist today” written above, followed by “join the empire” at the bottom. This brand is reportedly run by Patrick Schroder, who is a German neo-Nazi and member of the extreme-right National Democratic Party. In addition to T-shirts, Aryan Ansgar also displays a collection of knives, bats, pepper spray and ski masks.

Facebook recently deleted several of the mentioned pages from their website after HuffPost published its report and reached out to such pages, asking them directly for comments on the situation.

However, Sva Stone is also present on Instagram with over 20,000 followers.

Read More Did Zuckerberg Just Defend Holocaust Deniers Using Facebook?

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Pexels