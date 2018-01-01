Member Praised Death Of Charlottesville Hero In Leaked Neo-Nazi Chats

The leaked chatroom messages extend the public's understanding of the neo-Nazis' misogyny, racism, violent intentions, and geographic dispersion.

The inner discussions of the Traditionalist Worker Party (TWP) neo-Nazi organization were leaked by the media collective Unicorn Riot, which published over a year’s worth of the group's chats.

The leaked messages reinforce the group’s misogyny, violent intentions, and geographic dispersion.

One member championed the outcome of the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville last year, which resulted in the death of Heather Heyer and left at least 19 people injured.

“1 dead enemy, 35 injured & 2 dead cops is a win to any true revolutionary. F**k your optics...I’m here to fight a f***ing war,” one user posted.

The chats showed the extremities of the group’s ideology, with some participants talking about their relations to Atomwaffen, one of the nation’s most fervent neo-Nazi organizations, which has been linked to five murders and plans to blow up a nuclear facility in Florida.

Now-disgraced TWP leader Matthew Heimbach wrote last year that “Attomwaffen are good friends of ours. Each one of us has their own jobs and duties.”

An article from ThinkProgress also detailed the extent of misogyny within the group chats.

“TWP members would share Facebook and Tinder screenshots of women, joking about the ‘war brides’ and ‘sex slaves’ they’d be given in their white ethnostate, and fantasize about kidnapping and raping counter-protesters,” reporter Luke Barnes wrote.

The chats offer insight into the daily vitriol spread by the neo-Nazi organization and concretize the political intentions of its members.

While the discussions are hardly surprising considering members’ public expression of their desire for a racist ethnostate, the chats offer further insight into the group’s disturbing internal debates.