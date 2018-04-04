© Maddie Meyer, Getty Images

This Patriots Player May Have Stopped A School Shooting In Michigan

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority,” an online user told the athlete.

Patriots Player

A New England Patriots player is being hailed as a hero for preventing what could have been yet another school shooting in the United States.

Less than two months after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 students and educators in one of the deadliest school shootings in the modern U.S. history, Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman and his assistant Shannen Moen helped authorities in thwarting a potential mass killing in a Michigan school.

As The New York Times reported, Edelman was hanging out with his former teammate Danny Amendola when he received a shocking direct message on Instagram.

“Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, I think you should alert the authority,” an online user told him, immediately reminding the athlete of the tragedy that had just unfolded in Florida.

“With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?” Edelman recalled.

The comment is question was posted on Edelman’s photo on March 25 – a day after the March for Our Lives rally where thousands across the United States took to the streets for to call for stricter gun control and an end to school shootings.

“I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news,” the disturbing comment read.

Thankfully, Moen was able to find the comment and alerted the authorities, who then traced it back to an address in Port Huron, Michigan.

Port Huron Police Department shortly arrest of a 14-year-old boy who reportedly admitted posting the threat. The officers also found two rifles at the teenager’s home, which belonged to his mother. He has since been charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism and obstructing police.

The authorities said the commenter was a student at Port Huron Northern High School and was taken to the Macomb County Juvenile Center, where he will remain until his court hearing date.

Meanwhile, Edelman wants to thank the Instagram user who informed him of the threatening message.

“Thankfully, this kid said something. We’re going to send him something, a care package, just for his work. He’s the real hero,” he said.

 

 

 

