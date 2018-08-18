Asian-American Candidate Attacked In Racist Fish Market Mailers

The mailer showed pictures from a fix market, with Kim’s name on it. As if that was not racist enough, the font used to print Kim’s name is similar to the one used on most Chinese take-out boxes.

The New Jersey Republican State Committee recently distributed some mailers to voters in the 3rd congressional district — and to call it racist would be an understatement.

The committee, in support of Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ), sent out a bunch of mailers attacking the Democratic candidate, former Obama White House staffer Andy Kim, the New Jersey Globe reported.

MacArthur, who is a huge supporter of President Donald Trump, has been receiving tough competition from the Korean-American candidate, who is leading the Republican by 2 points in recent polls.

In an unhinged attack on Kim’s Asian heritage, the mailer showed pictures from a fix market, with Kim’s name on it. As if that was not racist enough, the font used to print Kim’s name is similar to the one used on most Chinese take-out boxes. Even the pointers on the mailer are little fish.

This is not the first time MacArthur has tried using Kim’s race against him. In another campaign ad, the Republican said Kim was “not one of us.”

The mailer was blasted by Democratic State Chairman John Currie.

“Congressional Republicans like Tom MacArthur can’t run on their record, because their only legislative accomplishment is a tax cut for billionaires and big corporations that screwed middle class taxpayers in New Jersey,” Currie told the Globe. “So they’re left with the kind of racist, dog whistle politics that this mailer demonstrates, trying to make a distinguished public servant like Andy Kim into an ‘other.'”

However, the New Jersey Republican State Committee claimed the mailer could not be racist because MacArthur had two adopted of Korean descent.

“This is an ugly attempt to change a bad news cycle for Andy Kim where he was given two Pinocchios from the Washington Post for lying about his resume again,” Harrison Neely, a spokesman for the Republican State Committee, said in a rebuttal. “False cries of racism are a sign that the Kim campaign is coming unhinged down the stretch. Let’s not forget that Tom MacArthur has two Korean children.”

Sadly, such racist mailers have been circulated in New Jersey prior to this election campaign too.

When Jerry Shi and Falguni Patel emerged as candidates for a school board in Edison, New Jersey, last year, their photos were printed on fliers with the word “DEPORT” stamped on both their faces. The flier read, “MAKE EDISON GREAT AGAIN.”

“Stop Jerry Shi & Falguni Patel From taking over our School Board,” the mailers state on the front. “The Chinese and Indians are taking over our town! Chinese school! Indian school! Cricket fields! Enough is Enough!!”

Similarly, when Ravi Bhalla ran for the position of Hoboken mayor, racist fliers opposing him were distributed, they read, “Don’t let TERRORISM take over our Town.” Bhalla eventually became the first Sikh mayor of the town.

Shi and Patel both won their seats on the school board too.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Andy Kim For Congress Website