New Jersey ICE Spokesman Tied To Islamophobic Figures

Dabul was an editor for ACT for America, an organization that was declared an anti-Muslim hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Brigitte Gabriel is the founder of ACT for America and once declared that practicing Muslims could not be true U.S. citizens. Gabriel has claimed that “every practicing Muslim is a radical Muslim.”

The anti-immigration and right-wing conservative also said that "[t]ens of thousands of Islamic militants now reside in America, operating in sleeper cells, attending our colleges and universities." Gabriel visited the White House to lend her support to Trump’s Muslim ban.

Dabul is also linked to conservative journalist Steven Emerson, who appeared on Fox News and said that in parts of London “there are actually Muslim religious police that actually beat and actually wound seriously anyone who doesn’t dress according to Muslim, religious Muslim attire.” Fox News was forced to apologize for the statement later.

Emerson’s comments on Fox News prompted British Prime Minister David Cameron to call him a “complete idiot.” Other parliament members called the comments plain stupid. But not Dabul, who called Emerson a hero and said that Emerson reports on the very clear and present dangers that terrorists present to our national security.

It really is no surprise that ICE has ties to anti-Muslim groups, considering President Donald Trump’s hateful rhetoric and separation of immigrant families. Trump is a known Islamophobe who has called African and Latin American countries s***holes. Perhaps it is time for someone to remind Dabul and the Trump administration that unless you are a Native American, you are an immigrant, too.

