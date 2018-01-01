Cop Grabs Man’s Genitals, Anus, Because He ‘Smelled’ Of Pot

“If you think this is the worst thing I’m going to do to you right now, you have another thing coming, my friend,” a cop told the man, before searching him.

A New Jersey man who was driving in Southampton was stopped by the New Jersey State Police for no reason. The cops then proceeded to molest him.

A newly released, quite disturbing, bodycam video shows New Jersey State Police officers sticking their hands inside the driver’s pants during a traffic stop in March 8, 2017.

Jack Levine, the victim, said the police subjected him to an unwarranted, highly invasive body search, all under the ruse of looking for marijuana, right there on the road in full sight of other vehicles. The cops, identified as Joseph Drew and Andrew Whitmore, reportedly plunged their hands inside Levine’s pants, grabbed his genitals and his anus during the search. Levine was also handcuffed during the entire horrific proceedings so all he could do was cry out in distress.

“If you think this is the worst thing I’m going to do to you right now, you have another thing coming, my friend,” Drew told him, before beginning the cavity search began.

Throughout the ordeal, the officers told Levine he smelled of marijuana. Levine kept telling he did not have any but the two cops paid no heed to him.

“Am I free to go?” Levine asked them. “Not at this point, no,” Whitmore said.

When Levine asked why he was stopped, Whitmore said, “You’re under arrest for the odor of marijuana.”

The entire ordeal lasted about 25 minutes during which the officers insisted on checking and rechecking Levine, paying special attention to his groin area and buttocks. The poor man cried out in distress every time Whitmore probed him, not satisfied with the fact he could not produce anything from Levine — if his intentions were to do that to begin with and not to just sexually assault the man.

The two officers ultimately couldn’t find anything, so they resorted to another excuse: charge Levine for tailgating.

“Did you find it? Did you find it? Yo, you guys are really ridiculous,” Levine said in the video. “You might as well ask me on a (expletive) date.”

Several months later, Levine accused the two police officers of violating during an internal affairs investigation.

“It was the most humiliating experience I’ve ever been through, also due to the fact people were driving by very slowly [sic], watching him with his hands down my pants,” Levine said in the motion.

The video was released by open government advocate John Paff, who said he became aware of the incident while he was filing public records request. He said Levine filed a motion to extend a 90-day deadline for a tort notice, which shows his intention to sue the cops. Levine also said in his complaint that New Jersey State Police Department also delayed in responding to his dashcam video requests.

This is another example of how police think they are above the law, so much so that they can violate a citizen’s basic rights. They have been numerous cases where police officers are allowed to get away with severe misconduct and perhaps it is that fact which has emboldened them to continue with these horrific tendencies with impunity, even in full view of a dashcam.

