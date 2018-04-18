© Reuters

New Mexico Community Mourns Loss Of Southwest Victim Jennifer Riordan

In addition to being a family woman, Jennifer Riordan was the vice president of community relations at Wells Fargo in Albuquerque before her tragic death.

The identity of the passenger who lost her life on the Southwest 1380 flight that suffered from a blown engine has been revealed.

Jennifer Riordan, 43, was a beloved wife, mother, and community leader from Albuquerque, New Mexico. When the aircraft’s engine blew on Tuesday, scattered shrapnel crashed through a window and struck her. She was taken to a hospital, but ultimately died from her injuries.

In addition to being a family woman, Riordan was the vice president of community relations at Wells Fargo in Albuquerque. She also served for two years as a board member for the New Mexico Broadcasters Association.

Her family was well-known in Albuquerque as Michael Riordan, her husband, was once the chief operating officer for the city.

Several local organizations, businesses, media outlets, and city officials tweeted their condolences to the family upon learning of Riordan’s devastating and untimely death.

Additionally, photos of her bright and infectious smile were shared across social media as people wrote heartfelt messages reminiscing on how she impacted their lives.

The family’s official statement reads:

"Jennifer Riordan has passed away as a result of previously reported events on Southwest Airlines flight #1380. Jennifer’s vibrancy, passion and love infused our community and reached across our country. Her impact on everything and everyone she touched can never be fully measured. But foremost, she is the bedrock of our family. She and Mike wrote a love story unlike any other. Her beauty and love is evident through her children. We are so appreciative of the outpouring of support from family, friends and our community. We do ask that those who seek to express their condolences and prayers as well as media outlets respect our privacy at this time. Our family and friends need this time to both grieve and celebrate Jennifer’s impact on us all. In her memory — please remember to always be kind, loving, caring, and sharing."

Although the plane was able to make a successful emergency landing in Philadelphia following the unexpected accident, an entire community and a grieving family are grappling with the devastation of losing Riordan, who was the only fatality. If there's any consolation to come from this, it's the fact that Riordan will be remembered fondly by those who crossed paths with her.  

