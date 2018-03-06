In a previous promotion for the NRA, NRA TV figure Colion Noir claimed that the "mainstream media love mass shootings." His new ad takes aim at David Hogg.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) released a new ad to challenge the video that Parkland shooting survivor and student activist David Hogg released last week.

Spinning Hogg’s question, “What if we could go to school without fearing for our lives,” NRA TV figure Colion Noir asked, “What if we didn’t exploit the trauma of kids to push a political agenda,” and “What if the media actually covered the kids who completely disagreed with you?”

Less than a minute later, Noir invoked images of Syrian children from eastern Ghouta while asking, “What if you respected your freedom that millions of people across the world would risk their lives just to have the chance to receive,” and “What if your march wasn’t backed by an anti-Semite who said ‘Hitler was a very great man,’” while showing an image of Louis Farrakhan.

#WhatIf we could go to school without fearing for our lives? Join us on March 24th and visit https://t.co/SrCltJsrBH #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/iXmCNFOrVj — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 16, 2018

Hogg said, “The way they’ve [the NRA] been reaching out to us is basically threatening us,” earlier this week while speaking with CBS.

During the same conversation, he said, “I think the problem comes in when it's people at the top of this organization that don't listen to their constituents and continue to scare people into buying more guns, creating more violence, so they can scare more people and sell more guns. The people at the top of the NRA are no longer working for the people that are in their organization. They're working on behalf of the gun lobby.”

Noir’s ad contains a glaring paradox. While criticizing liberals for exploiting trauma, Noir strangely uses images from Syria’s Ghouta, an invocation as irrelevant as it is factually inaccurate. The Assad regime has launched an unrelenting campaign against Ghouta, indiscriminately attacking civilians and soldiers with bombs and chemical weapons. The attacks have been justified by claims that the regime is fighting terrorists, rendering the idea that guns would somehow help completely inaccurate.

He does, however, make at least one valid point that liberals would benefit from considering. Despite the highly problematic policies and statements of Louis Farrakhan, who supports a range of left-wing causes but has a history of making racist and anti-Semitic statements, the left often fails to fully condemn his discriminatory policies.

The tone of the advertisement should be noted given its apparent departure from past NRA norms. Noir seems to attempt to position himself more as a freedom-loving libertarian than a staunch conservative, a move which is evident when Noir criticizes Hogg for using the word “b*tch,” considering its misogynistic implications — a strange decision for an organization previously recognized for a pervasive sexist influence.

The advertisement shows that, unsurprisingly, the NRA isn’t backing down. It issues a challenge to Hogg, questioning whether the student promotes American values and calling him immature.

Thus far, Hogg and fellow advocates have shown remarkable poise. Hogg's impending response to this attack ad — if he chooses to acknowledge it — may, once again, prove just how mature he really is.