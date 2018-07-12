PermitBetty Flees When Man Threatens To Identify Her For Calling Cops

Joining the ranks of “BBQ Becky,” and “Permit Patty,” is the latest 911-dialer dubbed “Permit Betty.” But, her story ends a little differently than the others.

This woman was on the phone with cops until a black brother by the name of Derrick Miguel Perryman started to film her.



Watch what happens. #PermitBetty



RETWEET THIS! pic.twitter.com/YGpIybM3nD — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 12, 2018

Here we are: another day, and another white woman calling the police on a minority for absolutely no reason.

Joining the ranks of “BBQ Becky,” and “Permit Patty,” is the latest 911-dialer dubbed “Permit Betty.” However, her story ends a little differently than the others.

In a now viral video, a white woman is seen on a San Francisco street calling the police on a Latina woman who was setting up a table to sell what appears to be an assortment of garments and accessories, Blavity reports.

That is, until a black man walked by, noticed what she was doing, and started filming her. As the man called her out on camera for harassing the street vendor, she appeared to be defending her actions, unapologetically.

"We've got another Permit Betty here," the camera man says. "She's got to mess with people just trying to make a living."

She replied, “I know everybody, I know. Compassion...but we're just trying to make sure everyone has the opportunity."

But, when the man called upon his followers to get a good enough look at her to identify her and find out where she works, her tune quickly changed and she put down her phone and scurried away.

The woman, who ultimately was identified as Renee Baker Felina, likely realized that she did not want to suffer the same fate as those who came before her whom have lost their jobs as a result of their racially-driven phone calls to the authorities.

Twitter user @_SJPeace_ identified the man who recorded the clip as Derrick Miguel Perryman. Ironically, the Bay Area is also where the “Permit Patty” and “BBQ Becky” incidents took place.

Despite abruptly ending her call to the police, the internet did its thing and still found her place of employment, the San Francisco-based Yerba Buena Community Benefit District (YBCBD).

Her name is Renee Baker Felina. pic.twitter.com/gyNQczprzD — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 13, 2018

After being notified of their employee’s conduct, the organization took to Twitter to address the matter.

“Yesterday, a service provider for the YBCBD misrepresented our organization. Everyone who works on our behalf is expected to treat people with respect and dignity. We are gathering information and we will take appropriate action. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention," the tweet reads.

Yesterday, a service provider for the YBCBD misrepresented our organization. Everyone who works on our behalf is expected to treat people with respect and dignity. We are gathering information and we will take appropriate action. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention. — Yerba Buena CBD (@YBCBD) July 13, 2018

From the sound of their very vague statement, the company isn't likely to do anything. Other companies have been transparent about removing people like Felina immediately.

For example, Sonoco Products, an international packaging solution supplier, immediately fired Adam Bloom after he demanded that a black woman he spotted at a community pool with her child show him identification to prove to him that she belonged there.

Even if Felina doesn't face any disciplinary action from her employer, this experience will likely serve as an important lesson for her to simply mind her own business from now on.

If someone is hurting themselves or others or there is imminent danger around you then, by all means, call the police. But, if you are just tattling on people who may or may not be breaking minor rules or laws, put the phone down.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pixabay, StockSnap