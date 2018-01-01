New Poll Reveals Republicans Favor Kim Jong Un Over Nancy Pelosi

The numbers shouldn’t come as a total shock, though, considering that Republicans have been very critical of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi over the years.

A poll released Monday seems to indicate that Republicans view North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in a better light than Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

According to The Hill, the Ipsos survey conducted by The Daily Beast discovered that 19 percent of Republicans who were polled indicated they have a positive opinion of Kim. Meanwhile, 17 percent said they had a favorable view of Pelosi.

Things did not look any better for Pelosi when participants were asked about whom they hold an unfavorable opinion of. While 68 percent of Republicans said they held an unfavorable view of Kim, a whopping 72 percent said they had an unfavorable opinion of Pelosi.

These numbers shouldn’t come as a total shock, though, considering that Republicans have been very critical of Pelosi over the years. Additionally, President Donald Trump’s seemingly pleasant summit with Kim in Singapore last week may have boosted the foreign dictator's appeal to the party.

While it is yet to be seen if Kim keeps his word, he did sign an agreement with Trump vowing to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in exchange for unspecified “security guarantees” from the United States.

On the flip side, Pelosi has been embroiled in an ongoing battle with the Republican Party over immigration. Just last week, she criticized the Trump administration for its hardline stance on immigrants attempting to cross the southern border. The administration’s recent crackdown has resulted in the separation of immigrant children from their parents.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill also brought up another significant point about Kim’s blossoming reputation among conservatives.

“On a daily basis, President Trump praises this dictator and thug so it only makes sense that his party is following his lead like lemmings over a cliff," Hammill wrote in an email to The Hill.

Additionally, he noted that the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is Republican, also had an unfavorable rating in the Ipsos poll. Hammill said that McConnell “is the most unpopular politician in the country.” It seems his observation is correct as the poll found only 20 percent of participants have a favorable opinion of McConnell.

Be that as it may, it certainly says a lot about the political divide in America when an opposing party has more regard for a violent, controlling foreign dictator than a member of Congress.

So much for the so-called "United" States of America.

