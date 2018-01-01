New Study Reveals A Prototypical Trump Supporter Is ‘Selfish’

The study says people who supported Trump share highly overlapping personal traits, such as selfishness, with the president.

If you have ever wondered what goes inside the mind of people, who actually thought that electing Donald Trump as the president of the United States was a good idea, who still support him as he regularly wages war on Twitter, we have got you covered.

A new study reveals the basic traits and values of a “prototypical” Trump supporter giving a comprehensive insight into Trump’s voting base.

In his new article, "Personal values and support for Donald Trump during the 2016 US presidential primary," published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, psychologist Ryne Sherman describes a Trump’s supporter as someone with a “strong desire for power” and “little interest in supporting social welfare programs.”

Sherman explained in his report that the core reason for Trump’s support was shared values.

"This was true of both Republicans and Democrats, regardless of political ideology. Those who felt more similar to Trump in terms of his values were more likely to support him,” wrote Sherman.

The study also debunks the claim that Trump is not a “true” Republican, like many of the “never Trump” Republicans have previously emphasized that Trump does not represent the Republican point of view. According to the study, a prototypical Trump supporter had many overlapping qualities of a Republican or Conservative.

“Thus, this study also indicates that support for Trump was still largely associated with identifying as a Republican or Conservative. In other words, despite the presence of prominent “never Trump” Republicans, those who supported Donald Trump did indeed share highly overlapping personal values with Republicans and Conservatives, regardless of their own political attitudes. ... [T]hose who most closely matched the Donald Trump values profile were just as likely to report being Republican or Conservative as they were to report supporting Donald Trump. In other words, the typical Trump supporter was very much Republican and Conservative,” concluded Sherman.

The study laid down a list of Trump’s Republican and Conservative supporters’ shared attributes. Many of these attributes help conclude how Trump garnered such a huge fan base. He played around the concerns and insecurities of an average Republican, making sure he addressed them so they feel safe, like their concerns are being heard and will be looked after.

The study further elaborates Trump supporters are more likely to be authoritarians and “racially resentful.” Another study claims this resentment is especially extreme towards African-American people. Sherman also concluded that this hate stems from the belief that white people are the actual victims of racism in America.

The study also claims typically Trump supporters want to win at any cost even if it means siding with foreign powers such as Russia. (This might also explain Trump’s support amid the Russian collusion scandal.) According to Sherman, the fascination of a typical Trump supporter with fire arms and “superficial expressions of patriotism” stems from a deep fear of death.

Prototypical Trump supporters usually seek quick answers, debunking any new or “inconvenient” solution to a complex problem. They also want to, directly or indirectly, hurt anyone they consider “un-American.”

Keeping these traits in mind, one has to wonder whether Trump supporters are “nihilists” who have, somehow, been tricked into supporting a rather aggressive approach towards other ethnicities or do they really know what they want and have specifically chosen Trump to lead and support them with consistent racial agendas such as the Mexican border wall.

