New York Daily News Cover Shows Trump With His Mouth Duct Taped By NRA

The latest New York Daily News cover features President Donald Trump with an NRA duct tape covering his mouth.

“Woke up to the news that my best friend was gone. And I don’t understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war," Samuel Zeif said through tears



An early look at Thursday's front: https://t.co/93DoedB4zb pic.twitter.com/HTi7Z6VR2p — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 22, 2018

The latest New York Daily News cover is making rounds on social media for portraying President Donald Trump with duct tape on his mouth — duct tape branded by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The idea, apparently, is to show that Trump being silenced by the NRA.

The new cover came just as the commander-in-chief began receiving backlash for singing praises of the NRA after hosting the White House “listening session” with parents, teachers and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

The Florida school shooting survivors have inspired the grieving nation to stand up against NRA-funded lawmakers who won’t do anything to permanently put a stop to these perpetrators from buying assault guns.

While the survivors of the shooting advocated for stricter gun laws and argued how easy it was for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz to legally purchase a military-style rifle, Trump suggested more guns.

“If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly,” he told the survivors of the massacre who demanded gun reforms at the listening session.

When main culprit behind shooting is guns, why does Trump seem to reject the notion altogether?

Is it because the commander-in-chief received millions of dollars in campaign donations from the NRA and doesn't want the honey pot to dry up?

I was a paperboy delivering New York Daily News from when I was 8yrs old to starting high school. Why am I now so proud to have done so? Good on you @NYDailyNews. — brixton doyle (@brixtondoyle) February 22, 2018

Trump is impotent against the NRA. — mmmPi (@mmmPi) February 22, 2018

I cried yesterday listening to their stories. Trump had the NRA face no emotion just money WHY!!!!!!!! — Michelle Sheets (@chelmebe94) February 22, 2018

May God bless you your best friend is in heaven right now all we can do is move on with the resistance and make sure that those responsible like the NRA the White House and Paul Ryan Speaker of the House a health accountable and stop taking money from the NRA scumbags all — Miguel Sierra (@MiguelS42702458) February 22, 2018

This country is broken. The republicans and the blue dog Dems are responsible for not passing meaningful gun reforms. Vote them all out. — Dan Poyourow (@DanPoyourow) February 22, 2018

Several studies have shown how the number of gun purchases rise after each mass shooting.

There is no national database for gun purchases or owners, since the federal law does not require a permit.

Days after the Florida school shooting, Republican Kevin Nicholson said, “The reality is, we're a nation of 300-plus-million people. There are more guns in this country than there are people. If somebody wants to obtain a firearm to commit a crime — a heinous crime, a disgusting crime like this that puts children in harm's way and ends up taking innocent life — they're going to do it."

Therefore, the survivors are right to stand up and ask why these weapons of mass destruction are easily available to civilians.

It's okay, I phrased it poorly! No other developed nation on the planet would consider arming their teachers. The UK doesn't even arm their police (cop mortality is FAR lower than in the US). America doesn't have more evil people in it, it just has more guns. — Mark👦🏻 (@boyinabubble) February 22, 2018

US military killed in combat, 2017: 33. Pentagon budget: $700 billion.



US people dead from firearms, 2017: 38,000. Number of civilian-owned guns in the US: 357 million.



A $1,000/gun buyback program (half the Pentagon budget) would save more US lives than the entire Army does. — M.S. Bellows, Jr. (@msbellows) February 22, 2018

Try to take the guns, but even if you did there's more guns in circulation than people in the US. The few guns that don't get caught? Will be sold illegally through underground trade and will be in the hands of the bad guys and not a single good person will be able to defend you. — Todd (@im_pickle_) February 16, 2018

About 323 million people live in the US

There are 40 million more guns than people in this country. Not including illegal guns

32% of gun owners own 6.6 guns, and the top 3% of gun owners own about 25 guns.

The 2nd Amendment is alive and well in America. #STFUNRA — Myandra 💋 Mesmeric is a good witch... sometimes (@naughtywriter2) February 22, 2018

Comment by a friend, who fought for us in Desert Storm and in Operation Enduring Freedom:



"Those who say, 'Guns don't kill people,' should ask themselves why we carry them into battle. I was issued 3 different rifles, each designed to kill more efficiently than the one before." — John Bowers (@JohnBow93042889) February 16, 2018

