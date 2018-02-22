© Reuters/ John Sommers II

New York Daily News Cover Shows Trump With His Mouth Duct Taped By NRA

by
Ayesha
The latest New York Daily News cover features President Donald Trump with an NRA duct tape covering his mouth.

 

 

The latest New York Daily News cover is making rounds on social media for portraying President Donald Trump with duct tape on his mouth — duct tape branded by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The idea, apparently, is to show that Trump being silenced by the NRA.

The new cover came just as the commander-in-chief began receiving backlash for singing praises of the NRA after hosting the White House “listening session” with parents, teachers and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

 

The Florida school shooting survivors have inspired the grieving nation to stand up against NRA-funded lawmakers who won’t do anything to permanently put a stop to these perpetrators from buying assault guns.

While the survivors of the shooting advocated for stricter gun laws and argued how easy it was for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz to legally purchase a military-style rifle, Trump suggested more guns.  

“If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly,” he told the survivors of the massacre who demanded gun reforms at the listening session.

When main culprit behind shooting is guns, why does Trump seem to reject the notion altogether?

Is it because the commander-in-chief received millions of dollars in campaign donations from the NRA and doesn't want the honey pot to dry up?

 

 

 

 

 

Several studies have shown how the number of gun purchases rise after each mass shooting.

There is no national database for gun purchases or owners, since the federal law does not require a permit.

Days after the Florida school shooting, Republican Kevin Nicholson said, “The reality is, we're a nation of 300-plus-million people. There are more guns in this country than there are people. If somebody wants to obtain a firearm to commit a crime — a heinous crime, a disgusting crime like this that puts children in harm's way and ends up taking innocent life — they're going to do it."

Therefore, the survivors are right to stand up and ask why these weapons of mass destruction are easily available to civilians.

 

 

 

 

 

