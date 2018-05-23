NY Jets Owner Promises To Pay Fine For Kneeling Players

“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules. If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players.”

Statement from Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson pic.twitter.com/4JObk43oDT — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 23, 2018

In a bid to prevent players from peacefully protesting against the racial injustice and police brutality in the country, the National Football League (NFl) announced players could be subjected to a fine if they continue to kneel during the national anthem and there could be consequences if they refused to do so.

But at least one of the top team executives didn’t stand with the NFL in regard to its controversial policy.

Shortly after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement about the penalties, New York Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said the team would continue to support players who might choose to kneel anyway – and not issue any fines.

“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules,” said Johnson. “If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players.”

Majority of the league owners unanimously approved the mandate that would require players to stay in the locker room if they didn’t wish to stand during the anthem. All personnel on the field, however, would be expected to stand.

In case of any violation of the latest policy, the team, not the player, will be fined by the league. But the organization would be allowed to penalize a player as they see fit.

However, Johnson, who is serving as the team's acting owner, undeterred by recently placed restrictions, told his players to feel free to take a knee.

“As I have in the past, I will support our players wherever we land as a team. Our focus is not on imposing any Club rules, fines, or restrictions. Instead we will continue to work closely with our players to constructively advance social justice issues that are important to us. I remain extremely proud of how we demonstrated unity last season as well as our players’ commitment to strengthening our communities,” said Johnson.

“If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest. There are some big, complicated issues that we’re all struggling with, and our players are on the front lines. I don’t want to come down on them like a ton of bricks, and I won’t. There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that’s just something I’ll have to bear,” he added.

It wasn’t the first time the football team owner debunked the league’s efforts to stop players from peacefully protesting.

“I know there’s some discussion of keeping players off the field until after the anthem. I think that’s a particularly bad idea . . . I just think that trying to forcibly get the players to shut up is a fantastically bad idea,” said Johnson during the owners meeting in Orlando.

Moreover, the acting owner of Jets, in the past, worked closely with several team players to promote social justice and criminal reform issues. He hoped the new guidelines wouldn’t interfere with his mission.

The final verdict on a lengthy and politically charged debate took the internet by storm, where on one hand the Trump administration celebrated the NFL’s shift in policy while many others took to Twitter to highlight the absurdity of the new guidelines.

Today’s decision by the @NFL is a win for the fans, a win for @POTUS, and a win for America. Americans can once again come together around what unites us – our flag, our military, and our National Anthem. Thank you NFL. #ProudToStand pic.twitter.com/zNwxhYGNaN — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 23, 2018

There is a right time and a wrong time to #TakeTheKnee. The anthem is the wrong time. Prayer is always a good time to kneel.#ProudtoStand#NFLAnthem pic.twitter.com/pYa0N21ELu — Conservafacts (@Conservafacts) May 23, 2018

If players must stand for the anthem, fans in the stadium must be held to the same standard. No running for food or beer. No chatting with your BFF.



I’m sure most, having voiced their opinions about the players so loud and patriotically, would have no problem abiding. — mike sb (@Mike__SB) May 23, 2018

NFL should also fine any member of the crowd who doesn't stand for the Flag and Anthem. The NFL should fine any person who doesn't come to an NFL game to stand for the Flag and Anthem. If you own a football you must come to the Stand. Flag. Anthem. Freedom is Penalty. Papa Johns. — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) May 23, 2018

Read More Kneeling NFL Players Could Be Punished Under New League Rules

Banner Image: Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)