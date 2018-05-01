Parents File Court Case To Evict 30-Year-Old Son From Family Home

"After a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately," father Mark wrote his son.

A couple from central New York has taken it up to the Onondaga County Supreme Court to evict their 30-year-old son from their family home.

In a series of letters filed with the court, Mark and Christina Rotondo have asked their son to leave the family house but it seems Michael Rorondo is not going to go down without a fight.

According to the court complaint, Michael has refused to leave the house despite several letters from his parents asking to do so.

Christina, who owns the house, told Michael to leave via a letter.

"Michael Joseph Rotondo, You are hereby evicted from 408 Weatheridge Drive, Camillus, New York effective immediately," she wrote.

She warned him not to resist.

"Any action you take that can be construed as threatening or harassing...us or prevents or obstructs our ability to use the house or property at 408 Weatheridge Drive as we see fit will result in your immediate removal from the premises," she concluded.

After all their attempts failed, the couple later promised financial help and offered advice to Michael to help him set up his new residence.

They sent another letter asking their son to fix his car (they offered money for its repair) or remove it from their property.

Michael has, so far, ignored his parents’ pleas.

After all else failed, the agitated parents went to the town court to have their son evict the family home only to find out a Supreme Court justice is required to remove a family member from the family home.

On May 7, the Rotondos filed a petition in the state court to have their son removed from their residence.

Michael, however, has not yet responded to the legal proceedings.

