New York Passes Bill To Confiscate Guns From Domestic Abusers

Potentially important gun legislation has passed in the state of New York.

The law requires anyone convicted of domestic abuse to surrender all guns. Previously in New York, domestic abusers had to give up handguns; now the law extends to rifles, shotguns, and other firearms.

New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo, put out a celebratory statement saying, “New York is once again leading the way to prevent gun violence, and with this common sense reform, breaking the inextricable link between gun violence and domestic violence."

Cuomo's view is shaped by the fact that most of the recent mass shooters in the U.S. had a history of domestic violence.

Also relevant is a report from the CDC which shows that half of women murdered in America are killed by an intimate partner.

Federal law already bans people convicted of domestic abuse from gun ownership. The difference here seems to be that this more targeted legislation requires New York state abusers to surrender their weapons.

Although the federal law, a 1997 piece of legislation called the Domestic Violence Offender Gun Ban, brought the problem into greater view, states have trouble enforcing the ban for domestic abusers, and gun control advocates say state laws are needed to make the ban more robust.

Hopefully New York's fresh, common sense law will inspire other states to take similar measures.