Newspaper Asks Abuse Survivors To Tell Their Stories For Wine

Cierra Bailey
The Daily Monitor has since apologized, noting that the paper’s intention “has never been to celebrate gender-based violence or sexual harassment.”

Uganda’s largest newspaper, The Daily Monitor, faced backlash after offering abuse victims wine in exchange for sharing their stories with the publication.

The paper announced their initiative in the form of a competition on Twitter, asking any women who have “suffered sexual harassment or gender-based violence” to share their stories under the hashtag “Press for Progress.” They noted that “the lucky winner” could win a “luxurious bottle of wine.”

The tweet quickly went viral, but for all the wrong reasons. The newspaper was accused of being insensitive for “portraying such a painful experience as a competition,” Metro reports.

The women’s rights group Femme Forte said in a Facebook post, “People should tell their stories because they are comfortable to do so and not because there is a bottle of wine to be won.”

"We applaud your effort to tell the story but have reservations on the avenue of a competition being used,” the post continued. “How for example will you determine the winner of this wine? Will it be that person who cried the most, or the one who had the most bruises?"

The Daily Monitor has since taken to Twitter to apologize for the tone-deaf tweet, noting that the paper’s intention “has never been to celebrate gender-based violence or sexual harassment.”

The original post was particularly egregious as Uganda is a country where domestic and sexual violence is a major issue. The Daily Monitor, itself, reported that 51 percent of women in the African nation will experience physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Indeed, treating this issue as something so trivial was a slap in the face to the women of Uganda as well as domestic violence victims everywhere.  

Despite the newspaper's apology, the question remains: How was the thoughtless competition ever approved in the first place? 

