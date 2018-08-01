Trump’s Golf Course Is NOT On The World’s Largest Man-Made Lake

“I actually have investments in Charlotte. You know where my club is, right? Trump National. It’s a very big success on Lake Norman. Beautiful.Largest man-made lake in the world by far, right?”

President Donald Trump and his staggering lack of knowledge, combined with his petulant behavior and blatant disregard for facts, has embarrassed Americans plenty of times. But, the reality television star-turned-politician is long from learning from his mistakes.

Just recently, during a GOP fundraiser in North Carolina, the commander-in-chief boasted his golf course in the state is located on the shoreline of the “largest man-made lake in the world.”

“I actually have investments in Charlotte,” Trump told those gathered at Central Piedmont Community College’s Harris Conference Center.

“You know where my club is, right?” he continued on. “Trump National. It’s a very big success on Lake Norman. Beautiful.Largest man-made lake in the world by far, right?”

Well, that’s not the case whatsoever. In fact, Lake Norman, located just north of the large banking city, isn’t the largest man-made lake in the world or even the country.

A local newspaper, the Charlotte Observer, did a brutal fact-check to correct the president’s groundless assertions.

According to the Observer, the lake in question is indeed large, covering 32,510 acres with 520 miles of shoreline. Also, it does hold the title of the largest man-made lake in North Carolina.

However, according to the findings of Stanford University, the lake doesn’t even make the top 10 man-made reservoirs in the country.

According to NASA, Lake Kariba, which runs on the border of Zambia and Zibabwe, is one of the largest at 2,150 square miles.

However, it isn’t the first time Trump’s appalling unawareness of geography has come to light.

On the eve of his controversial visit to London, the POTUS suggested that Ireland is part of the United Kingdom. Everyone knows it’s not.

Being at the forefront of one of the most powerful nations of the world, Trump makes next to zero efforts before making some loose statement while standing on the national stage. How much longer will Americans tolerate his embarrassing presence in the Oval Office?

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Yuri Gripas