NFL Owners Reportedly Plan To Penalize Kneeling Players

What if America got as outraged over incidents like the shooting at #SantaFeHighSchool as they do over football players kneeling during the bought and paid for National Anthem at NFL games. what if? #AMJoypic.twitter.com/hpAnmYlOnt — Husky Haddish (@HuskyBro_Inc) May 19, 2018

Apparently, National Football League (NFL) owners want to silence the players who peacefully protest against racism and policy brutality in the country.

A meeting between the owners in Atlanta, Georgia, reportedly kicked off with a lengthy discussion on how to respond to players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

The owners remained in search for a solution for the protest initiated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 after he took the knee to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the country – and it soon became a nationally divisive issue.

As reported by the Sports Illustrated, the NFL owners mulled over the possibility of imposing a 15-yard penalty on teams whose players protest during the anthem.

The suggestion was to leave it to the home team to decide whether both teams would be on the field for the anthem or remain in their respective locker rooms. If the team chooses to come out and any of its player kneel, then the entire team would be assessed a 15-yard penalty.

However, it still remains unclear why a protest that takes place before the game would get penalized during the game.

Many players, including professional football players, high school athletes, and professional athletes in other sports, have followed Kaepernick’s lead to peacefully protest in order to generate a conversation about the injustices the country is plagued with.

Many sports journalists took to Twitter to denounce the league’s controversial proposal.

OK, here it is: The worst idea. https://t.co/exFyZ5faUW — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) May 22, 2018

I hope the NFL isn’t spending much time on this idea. Because it’s a dumb idea. https://t.co/Gtv6Rz1g3i — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) May 22, 2018

Better be a short discussion. That is industrial-strength stupid. https://t.co/dqPytqbsul — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) May 22, 2018

By the time we're done we'll have a 5-yard kneeling, a 15-yard kneeling, and 30 minutes of replay before opening kickoff so the refs can determine if there was any flagrant kneeling that would result in a suspension https://t.co/wiIATeT4KT — tommy tomlinson (@tommytomlinson) May 22, 2018

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the players who choose to peacefully protest by kneeling during “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Last year, as a part of his attack on the NFL players, he said the league is “hemorrhaging.”

“Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players,” Trump tweeted. “The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss!”

The commander-in-chief’s suggestion to fire the protesting NFL players sparked a feud between Trump and the athletes, who then began kneeling in unity during the games.

It is not for the first time the league is seeking actions against the protesting players. Colin Kaepernick and footballer Eric Reid are currently free agents. In fact, the two even sued the NFL, alleging the teams conspired to keep them unemployed.

No matter what the final verdict is, the truth is, it is not fair to punish players for exercising their constitutional right to free speech. Also, considering a surge in incidents of police brutality, it just makes sense for national figures, such as NFL players, to use their platform to raise their voice.

“I'm not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color... To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way,” said Kaepernick.

