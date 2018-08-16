Defiant NFL Players Stay In The Tunnel For The National Anthem

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins also wore a black shirt with the phrase “You aren’t listening” the same day.

Despite President Donald Trump and his supporters' repeated attempts to disparage those protesting against police brutality and racism, NFL players are not backing down.

On Aug. 16, several Philadelphia Eagles players refused to come on the field as the national anthem played before the start of the game against the New England Patriots.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De'Vante Bausby remained in the tunnel while defensive end Michael Bennett, reportedly stayed in the locker room.

The protest came just a week after both Jenkins and Bausby raised their fists as the anthem played during the game against Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jenkins also wore a black black shirt with the phrase “You aren’t listening” the same day.

In response, President Trump slammed the protesting athletes, accusing them of not knowing what exactly they were protesting, when, in fact, players have made it clear, several times, they are protesting against prevalent discrimination against people of color, especially at the hands of law enforcement.

It all started with former San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began a silent protest by sitting, and eventually kneeling, during the singing of the national anthem at NFL games in the preseason of 2016.

Kaepernick's stance cost him his job but it started a whole new movement.

Despite threats of fines by the NFL and constant intimidation by the president, several players continue to peacefully register their protest.

