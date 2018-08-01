© Reuters, Lucy Nicholson, File Photo

Republican Lawmaker Allegedly Used Ex’s Nudes To Catfish Other Men

by
Shafaq Naveed
“Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature,” said the Republican’s ex.

 

 

First-term state Rep. Nick Sauer, a member of the state House Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Task Force, resigned after being accused of using nude photographs to catfish men.

Catfishing means to lure people with a fictional persona online.

Those nudes weren’t his own. The Republican reportedly used his ex-girlfriend’s pictures to catfish other men with a fake Instagram account. Kate Kelly accused the lawmaker of privately sharing her naked photos with other men on social media without her consent.

She filed a complaint against Sauer with the state Legislative Inspector General. 

“Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature, she said. “The men believed they were communicating with me and Nick shared private details of my life,” she added.

Kelly said she met Sauer over Tinder in 2016. She mentioned the couple used to “share very private photos with each other, as many couples do" in their long-distance relationships.

In her complaint, she said she moved to Chicago from California to be closer with Sauer in 2017 but had to break up with him this year after discovering the disturbing fake Instagram account that was full of her naked pictures.

According to Kelly, upon confrontation, the Republican lawmaker admitted to “catfishing” at least eight men with her photos over the last two years.

“Harassment in any form is unacceptable and I applaud the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward and share her story,” said State Sen. Dan McConchie.

 According to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, Kelly contacted the department through the city’s 311 center on July 12 to say she was told by someone about a “fraudulent Instagram account” containing “provocative and/or sexually explicit photographs” of her.

Several hours after the reports made headlines, Sauer resigned. He mentioned in his resignation letter that he was stepping down “as a result of the allegations” by “a former girlfriend.” However, he did not add anything more to the reports calling them a mere “distraction.”

“After speaking with my family, I feel it best to step away from my public responsibilities,” he wrote.

The allegations against Sauer are the latest after women from different industries throughout the country highlighted the gender inequality and harassment they faced with the #MeToo movement.

People on social media were outraged and disappointed with the Republican lawmaker.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Republican Lawmaker Says Rape and Incest Are The 'Will Of God'

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Lucy Nicholson, File Photo

