Nike Online Sales Soar After Kaepernick's Viral Ad

Nike enjoys 31 percent bump in online sales after debut of Colin Kaepernick campaign.

Nike kicked off the week with a bang by naming Colin Kaepernick as the face of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

Kaepernick was the first player to kneel during the national anthem before an NFL game as a peaceful protest against social injustice and police brutality. However, his activism came with a price as he hasn't been with an NFL team since 2016.

But Nike took the country by surprise after making him the face of their much-anticipated campaign.

While the ads received a lot of support, some people also railed against the concept and even threatened to boycott the brand.

Did it work?

Apparently, no.

Since the announcement of the campaign, Nike has reported a 31% increase in sales from Sept. 2 to Sept 4, according to Edison Trends. Meanwhile, during the same period in 2017, online sales increased by only 17 percent.

The news, which was announced on Sept. 3, led to an initial dip in Nike stock, falling more than 3 percent. However, after the campaign launched on Labour day, the online sales grew by 31percent.

“There was speculation that the Nike/Kaepernick campaign would lead to a drop in sales,” Edison Trends co-founder Hetal Pandya said in a statement. “The data does not support that theory.”

Nike ran a separate ad, a commercial that featured other prominent athletes and was narrated by Kaepernick.

“Calling a dream crazy is not an insult,” he says in the new spot. “It’s a compliment.”

Trump has been critical of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in the past.

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

"Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way?" Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Soon after the campaign's first ad was revealed, President Trump questioned the company’s decision:

What was Nike thinking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2018

